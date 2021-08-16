5 best games like Free Fire with multiplayer modes in August 2021

Garena Free Fire is a popular shooter, and the 4v4 Clash Squad mode only adds to the fun. The game lets players create a squad of four with different characters.

The Google Play Store and Apple App Store have plenty of other shooters with PvP experiences similar to Free Fire. For those looking for such replacements, the list below will be helpful.

Five best Free Fire alternatives with multiplayer modes

1) Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile has over eight different multiplayer modes (Image via COD Mobile)

COD Mobile is one of the top shooter games. Interestingly, it has more than eight modes like Frontline, TDM, Kill Confirmed, Hardpoint, and Gunfight.

Additionally, the multiplayer section of the game has more than 30 maps. Some locations are from the previous Call of Duty titles, and others were specially crafted for the mobile version.

2) Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India has TDM and other modes (Image via BGMI)

BGMI was received very well by Indian players, as Krafton added all the favorite maps and modes from PUBG Mobile to BGMI. They can enjoy excellent gunfights or go head-to-head against another squad in TDM.

However, Battlegrounds Mobile India, just like PUBG Mobile, is better known for its BR matches than PvP.

3) Modern Strike Online

Modern Strike has TDM, Deathmatch, and other modes (Image via Modern Strike Online)

Modern Strike is another popular multiplayer shooter. The game brings together the best multiplayer modes from COD, CS: GO, and others.

Players can choose between 14 different maps for PvP battles, and to make things competitive, it has a PvP leaderboard.

4) Infinity Ops

Infinity Ops has four popular modes (Images via Infinity Ops)

Infinity Ops has a Cyberpunk-like setup, so sci-fi fans would fall for its gameplay and graphics. It has four modes — TDM, Hardcore, Deathmatch, and Custom mode.

The game has an extensive weapon collection that features futuristic firearms. Apart from laser guns and plasma guns, players also get to use jetpacks.

5) N.O.V.A. Legacy

N.O.V.A. Legacy has 4v4 TDM (Image via N.O.V.A. Legacy)

N.O.V.A. Legacy is like the latest addition to Gameloft's N.O.V.A. series. The FPS shooter game has a dystopian sci-fi backdrop and features the protagonist Kal and the AI assistant Yelena from NOVA.

The game has an intense eight-player Battle Royale mode. Like Clash Squad in Free Fire, N.O.V.A. Legacy has a 4v4 TDM mode.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Readers' views may differ.

