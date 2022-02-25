5 best games like Free Fire to play after Indian ban (under 100 MB)

Garena Free Fire has been one of the frontrunners among free mobile games globally. In India, the game boasted a massive userbase, with a large chunk of users being low-end smartphone owners. However, the ban on free-to-play Free Fire has come as a shock for many in India.

Indian players who own a decent smartphone with at least 3 GB RAM can shift to the MAX variant. There are more than enough alternatives with a plethora of distinct features and specifications. Users who don't have a high-end device can go for a shooting game under 100 MB file size.

5 best games like Garena Free Fire under 100 MB

1) Royale Battle Survivor

Download size: 99 MB

Download: Here

Royale Battle Survivor is a battle royale shooter meant for entry-level smartphones. It has an array of firearms alongside a variety of other accessories that one can use on the battlefield. Royale Battle Survivor requires strategic and survival skills from the users to succeed in a match.

2) Desert survival shooting game

Download size: 93 MB

Download: Here

Like Garena Free Fire, Desert Survival Shooting Game is a fast-paced battle royale shooter. The game offers an array of specific vehicles that include a horse. Players also recieve get a map that is quite massive in scale with various locations. The graphic optimization is also decent, especially considering the small file size.

3) PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game

Download size: 91 MB

Download: Here

PVP Shooting Battle 2020 offers a highly-compressed graphic quality and gameplay that seems inspired by many famous battle royale shooters. The game has a battle royale mode and multiple guns that users can find on the battlefield. However, players should note that the controls and movements of the characters are a bit buggy.

4) Battle Royale: FPS Shooter

Download size: 75 MB

Download: Here

Battle Royale: FPS Shooter is another battle royale gameMthat is quite different from other titles on this list. There is no need to manually shoot in this BR shooter, making it relatively easy to handle. The game also offers more than 30 weapons, and the matches are also quite fast-paced.

5) Battle Royale 3D - Warrior63

Download size: 66 MB

Download: Here

Battle Royale 3D has a battle royale experience like Free Fire. Players land on an island, where they will look for the desired weapon and fight it out with enemies in a 15-minute match. Battle Royale 3D also has a safe space that continuously shrinks (poison circle).

Note: This list is not in a particular order of ranking and reflects the writer's opinion.

