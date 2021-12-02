5 best Garena Free Fire bundles that are widely used

There are plenty of options for fans of outfits in Garena Free Fire. These character bundles have also contributed to the staggering popularity of the battle royale shooter as these in-game valuables have plenty of buyers.

Some of the character outfits are highly expensive and rare in terms of availability. However, many bundles are available at a reasonable price and have slowly become some of the most widely used cosmetics in Free Fire.

Although there is no data about any character cosmetics being the most used in the game, some outfits can be termed the best Garena Free Fire bundles widely used based on their availability, usage, and design.

5 best bundles that players use the most in Garena Free Fire

1) Night Clown bundle

Famous as the Joker bundle, the Night Clown made its way to Free Fire on the Indonesian server back in September 2018 and attracted the attention of many users. It was introduced in the Magic Cube section a few months ago, making it one of the most widely used outfits.

Night Clown Bundle was available in the Magic Cube section a few months back (Image via Free Fire)

Donning a clown-head and colorful circus outfits, the bundle is unique in many ways and includes the following:

Night Clown (Head)

Night Clown (Top)

Night Clown (Pants)

Night Clown (Shoes)

2) Street Boy bundle

Street Boy bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Ranked among the best legendary bundles in Free Fire, Street Boy has become a widely used outfit in the game over time. It is available in the store for 1499 diamonds, but despite the price, its popularity has only gone up.

Fans can buy the Street Boy bundle and get the following items:

Street Boy (Head)

Street Boy (Mask)

Street Boy (Top)

Street Boy (Bottom)

Street Boy (Shoes)

3) The Aurous Ascension bundle

The Aurous Ascension bundle (Image via Free Fire)

The Aurous Ascension bundle has one of the most beautiful designs in the Free Fire, with a price tag of 899 diamonds. Hence, the black outfit with a golden dragon design is among the widely used bundles in the game.

The Aurous Ascension bundle has been available in the store for quite a long time and includes the following:

Aurous Ascension (Head)

Aurous Ascension (Mask)

Aurous Ascension (Top)

Aurous Ascension (Bottom)

Aurous Ascension (Shoes)

4) Paleolithic bundle

Paleolithic bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Neolithic and Paleolithic bundles are two such outfits in Free Fire that are inspired by ancient tribal costumes. Both dresses boast fine detailing, with the Neolithic bundle being a more beautiful one. It has a price tag of 899 diamonds.

Both bundles are immensely popular and equipped while having the following similar constituents:

Paleolithic (Mask)

Paleolithic (Top)

Paleolithic (Bottom)

Paleolithic (Shoes)

5) Revenge Full-Leather bundle

Revenge Full-Leather bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Revenge Full-Leather bundle is another outfit from the Magic Cube section, one of the widely used items in Free Fire. Garena introduced the popular costume way back in December 2020 through Diamond Royale but was taken down after some time, but popular demand led to its return.

Revenge Full-Leather bundle includes the following items:

Revenge Full-Leather (Top)

Revenge Full-Leather (Bottom)

Revenge Full-Leather (Shoes)

Revenge Full-Leather (Mask)

Revenge Full-Leather (Head)

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

