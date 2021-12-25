5 best Garena Free Fire emotes for players in 2022

Emotes are a part of many famous games, and Garena Free Fire is no different. The 10-minute survival shooter possesses an abundance of emotes that players can spot during matches and via waiting lobbies. One can unlock such unique items in Free Fire through various means.

Since the most valuable and exclusive emotes are part of special events, they are only available in the game for a limited period of time. Therefore, players don't get the many chances to claim the rarest Legendary emotes like Tea Time, FFWC Throne, Power of Money, I'm Rich, and many more.

With 2021 coming to a close, users can grab some of the exceptional emotes from the Free Fire store right now to celebrate 2022 in style. Players should note that they can do so by spending some diamonds.

Note: If players want to acquire Legendary emotes, they should wait for an event to arrive.

What are the best emotes to claim in Garena Free Fire (2022)

1) Threaten

Threaten emote (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Price: 399 diamonds

Description:

"Do you dare to challenge me?"

Players can flaunt the throat-slash gesture to mock their foes in-game using the Threaten emote. It is the appropriate option to use in lobbies and after winning a Free Fire match.

2) Moon Flip

Moon Flip emote (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Price: 399 diamonds

Description:

"Watch my moon kick!"

Players can hit the emote button to unleash the Moon Flip, which seems to be one of the most stylish emotes available in the shop. It has a great animation that shows the in-game character successfully executing a backflip.

3) LOL

LOL emote (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Price: 399 diamonds

Description:

"You tryna' steal my loot while making me laugh?"

LOL is arguably the most famous emote in Free Fire, and the reason can be attributed to YouTubers. Many streamers and gamers have used the famous emote in the thumbnails of their videos. Players can easily acquire LOL with one click.

4) Bhangra

Bhangra emote (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Price: 399 diamonds

Description:

"Let's get some energy going"

Bhangra is the energetic folk dance of Punjabis that media and movies have popularized over the decades. Free Fire's Bhangra emote uses the essential step of the folk dance and further amplifies its energy and charm.

5) Kongfu

Kongfu emote (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Price - 399 diamonds

Description:

"Pow! Pow! Bam!"

Kongfu emote resembles a trick of real-life martial arts. The emote features the character showing off some excellent moves using nunchucks popularized in pop culture by Bruce Lee.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by R. Elahi