5 best Garena Free Fire gloo wall designs of all time

Garena Free Fire is well-known for its unique designs. Players can find them for various items like weapons, backpacks, character outfits, loot boxes, and more. Moreover, they can equip such items with cool designs and flaunt them on the battlefield.

Gloo walls in Free Fire are a type of in-game equipment that features similar kinds of unique designs or skins. These skins often make it to the game through special events or Free Fire's collaborations with other brands, which is why their numbers have risen over time.

Players should not miss the opportunity to grab these gloo wall skins whenever they return to Free Fire.

Garena Free Fire: Five most appealing gloo wall designs of all time

1) Ancient Order

Ancient Order gloo wall in Free Fire (Image via Garena/ TnJ 2.0 Gaming YouTube)

Description:

"Accomplish mission at all cost."

The white-colored gloo wall skin is exceptionally pleasing to the eyes due to its warrior design. Fans can spot a black Samurai-like figure holding two swords on the front side of the Ancient Order gloo wall.

Garena introduced the skin as a reward that players could claim after pre-ordering Free Fire's Elite Pass Season 24. Ancient Order skin has perfect use of colors such as red, white, and black.

2) Spikey Spine

The Spikey Spine gloo wall in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

In-game description:

"What could that progress bar mean?"

The neon-pink skin with an impressive design of horn-like thorns, Spikey Spine was introduced in the game through a top-up event. The design boasts a weirdly attractive design that was a reason behind its popularity.

Spikey Spine recently made its return to Garena Free Fire via the Diwali Pass. Although the event ended a few days ago, players can expect another return of the famous gloo wall design through any other occasion.

3) Cobra Strike

The Cobra Strike gloo wall in Free Fire (Image via Roar Gaming/YouTube)

In-game description:

"Guardian with fangs."

In Free Fire, the Cobra Strike gloo wall boasts one of the most elaborate and detailed designs. The cobra-faced skin showcases the snake's fangs that make it menacing yet visually appealing.

The snake-headed gloo wall was introduced in Cobra Party as one of the primary rewards and soon amassed fame due to its red-colored design.

4) Nuclear Bunker

The Nuclear Bunker gloo wall in Free Fire (Image via Roar Gaming/YouTube)

Description:

"Keep all offensives out! Hopefully."

Free Fire has plenty of items that flaunt bright-colored, unrealistic designs that many players love. However, Nuclear Bunker is considered an exception because it has received lots of love from the fans due to its realistic design.

The gloo wall skin has a military-styled bunker-like design with a nuclear logo on the front. The deployment of the Nuclear Bunker gloo wall provides a cover to the players pretty well, which is a merit of the skin.

5) Death Guardian

The Death Guardian gloo wall in Free Fire (Image via Roar Gaming/YouTube)

In-game description:

"Guards of Oblivion."

Death Guardian, just like Cobra Strike, also flaunts a highly-detailed design with a much broader build. The design is the sole reason for the gloo wall skin acquiring a fan-favorite status.

Fans can sport the design of a guardian mask that looks pretty awesome with a blend of golden and gray colors. The eyes of the guard glow red, enhancing the look of the design.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion. The items mentioned are not available in the game's store right now but can return in the future through some special contest or redemption event.

Edited by R. Elahi