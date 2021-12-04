5 best Garena Free Fire gloo wall skins that are rarely seen

The number of in-game cosmetics that Garena Free Fire offers is unmatchable. The popular battle royale shooter provides various customization options for character outfits, pet skins, bags, loot boxes, vehicles and many more.

Gloo walls also belong to the same category and have a plethora of designs in the game. However, these designs and customizations are not available to everyone, and players will have to claim them through events, the in-game store or Lucky Royale.

There is an assortment of gloo wall skins that can be termed rare. Readers will find a list of the five best designs that are rarely seen in the game detailed below.

Garena Free Fire: The rarest skins in the game, including Plan Bermuda, Ancient Order and more

1) Spikey Spine

Spikey Spine (Image via Free Fire)

The Spikey Spine gloo wall is a neon pink skin that flaunts an impressive design of horn-like thorns. It was introduced in Free Fire through a top-up event and shot to fame in no time but was not acquired by many users.

Although it recently made its return to the game via the Diwali Pass, the gloo wall skin has maintained its rare status in Free Fire.

2) Plan Bermuda

Plan Bermuda (Image via Garena/ ProNation YouTube)

Free Fire's infamous Money Heist collaboration was one of the reasons behind the arrival of many fan-favorite items like character bundles and equipment skins in the game. The Plan Bermuda gloo wall skin was among such popular items but it soon became a rare cosmetic in Free Fire.

The gloo wall skin is a rare item because only a few users claimed it when it was introduced to the game. Since the culmination of the collaboration, the skin never returned and is now rarely seen in Free Fire.

3) Ancient Order

Ancient Order (Image via Garena/ TnJ 2.0 Gaming YouTube)

Ancient Order is one of the rarest and most beautiful gloo wall skins in the color white. It is one of the oldest skins that the developers introduced as a reward for advance order of Elite Pass in its 24th season.

Back then, not many players purchased the Elite Pass, which resulted in only a handful of users claiming the skin. Ancient Order boasts an excellent design that features a black Samurai warrior-like figure with two swords.

4) Gloo Ramp

Gloo Ramp (Image via YouTube/Roar Gaming)

Of all the Free Fire gloo wall skins, Gloo Ramp has the tiniest build. Its design replicates a broken wall or a rock that players use for cover while crouching, but it cannot be used while standing.

Gloo Ramp also experienced a fate similar to other gloo wall skins on this list, as many players did not claim the Halloween-themed skin during its Lucky Royale spin event.

5) Hayato The Guardian

Hayato The Guardian (Image via YouTube/Roar Gaming)

Hayato The Guardian is another gloo wall skin on this list that is one of the most esthetically pleasing. Introduced via the Midnight Samurai top-up event, the gloo wall skin was available as a reward.

However, it didn't receive the kind of reception it deserved, making it a rarely seen gloo wall skin in Free Fire.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Sabine Algur