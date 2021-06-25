5 best Garena Free Fire gun skins in June 2021

Weapon skins in Free Fire are a crucial part of the game. They not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of the weapon they are attached to, but they also increase its stats, such as damage rate, reloading speed, and so on.

There are a plethora of weapon skins available in the game. However, not all of them can be obtained for free. The best weapon skins with good stats are hard to acquire in Free Fire, and this article lists some of them.

Top gun skins in Free Fire this month

5) Duke Swallowtail (AWM)

Duke Swallowtail (AWM) skin in Free Fire

The Duke Swallowtail AWM skin is one of the most visually attractive weapon skins in Free Fire. The Sniper Rifle is adorned with a butterfly flapping its wings. The base color is red, with a pink aura swirling around it.

The skin improves AWM's firing speed and increases the magazine capacity. However, it does slow down the reloading speed.

4) Apocalyptic Red (M1014)

Garena first launched the Apocalyptic Red M1014 skin in the "Rampage Apocalypse" Incubator event. It is a legendary skin that comes with an on-display animation.

The skin doubles the weapon's fire rate, increases its reloading speed, but decreases the magazine capacity.

3) Ultimate Titan (Scar)

Ultimate Titan Scar skin in Free Fire (Image via GamerBoy/YouTube)

The Ultimate Titan (Scar) is one of the skins from the "Scifi Scar Series" incubator event. It is also a legendary item that is rare to find amongst players. The skin increases the damage of Scar and doubles its fire rate. However, it reduces its magazine capacity.

2) Megalodon Alpha (Scar)

The Megalodon Alpha Scar is an upgradable Evo gun skin that players can redeem from the incubator via blueprints. It is a rare gun skin and is renowned for its animation effects.

It resembles the Megalodon Shark in its design and also has impressive stats. Also, it increases the damage percentage and doubles the rate of fire. However, it reduces the reloading speed of the weapon.

1) Blue Flame Draco (AK)

The Blue Flame Draco skin in Free Fire

Blue Flame Draco is perhaps the best skin for AK in Free Fire. It is an Evo Gun skin that players can upgrade to seven levels. At each level, players will unlock new perks and appearances for the skin.

The Blue Flame Draco skin increases the damage and rate of fire of AK but reduces the movement speed significantly.

Note: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu