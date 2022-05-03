5 best Garena Free Fire MAX emotes in May 2022

The gameplay experience is the primary factor that decides whether a game will be a success or not, and Garena Free Fire MAX is no different. The popular battle royale shooter has tasted success due to its engaging gameplay features and in-game rewards.

Emotes are among the items in Free Fire MAX and the original title that have no tactical benefit yet remain in popular demand while contributing to the game's ultimate popularity. Thus, fans can spot an array of emotes in events and the in-game store that players acquire by paying hundreds of diamonds.

Free Fire MAX: Best emotes that users should acquire in May 2022 if they haven't already

The top five Garena Free Fire MAX emotes that gamers should acquire are:

1) Top Scorer

Price: 399 diamonds

The Top Scorer emote is an excellent choice if users are football fans. The in-game character performs some brilliant moves while handling a football before kicking it away.

Top Scorer offers boast-worthy animation that fans can use to showcase some battlefield skills.

2) One-finger Pushup

Price: 399 diamonds

It's practically impossible for almost any human to perform pushups with just their index finger. Thus, this very reason makes the One-finger Pushup emote pretty spectacular.

Players can execute the unbelievable with their character, which is also a way to show their strength on the battlefield.

3) Kongfu

Price: 399 diamonds

Martial art moves like those done by Bruce Lee are always fascinating, be it in real life or a character in a game. The Kongfu emote allows Free Fire MAX gamers to perform some impressive Bruce Lee-like nunchuck moves during a match.

4) Victor

Price: 399 diamonds

Getting a Booyah is one of the happiest moments for any player. They can express their victory or kill with an appropriate emote. Hence, the Cristiano Ronaldo-themed Victor is quite fitting if users want to commemorate their win or kill, as the emote recreates the famous footballer's trademark celebration.

The animation features the in-game character celebrating using the index finger of both of his hands.

5) Sii

Price: 399 diamonds

Like Victor, Sii is another emote that users, especially CR7 fans, should purchase this month. It features the character jumping and replicating another trademark Cristiano Ronaldo celebration, which is too good to miss.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion. All of the mentioned emotes are available in the in-game store. Any player (outside India) uses Free Fire; they can also unlock these emotes via store by paying the same price.

