Garena Free Fire: How to get unlimited emotes in the game

Many gamers find the emotes in Free Fire appealing and would like to obtain all of them within the game. As the years have passed, the developers have expanded the overall options, introducing tons of new ones for the players to enjoy.

Essentially, all such emotes have been incorporated into the battle royale title in various ways, with a few of the most common ones being events and redeem codes. However, many users aren’t aware of the specifics of how the emotes are released and how they can acquire them.

The following section provides individuals with a better overview of the same.

Disclaimer: Players from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game. They can play the MAX variant instead.

All the possible methods to get emotes in Garena Free Fire

Listed below are the many methods through which players may obtain the majority of the emotes that are made available in Free Fire:

1) In-game shop

Buying the emotes straight away is the main method that players can use (Image via Garena)

Purchasing emotes from the in-game store is the primary option that many users resort to. The basic ones start at 199 diamonds, and the price for the premium ones rises to 599 diamonds. Additionally, gamers can utilize discount coupons to get a considerable discount.

2) Events

Events like 'Emote Party' are possibly the best-paid way through which emotes are incorporated in Free Fire. Meanwhile, some events give the emotes at absolutely no cost as well, including top-up events, where individuals only have to purchase a given number of diamonds.

Consequently, players can keep an eye out for all the latest events.

3) Faded Wheel and other Luck Royales

Ongoing Faded Wheel offers one emote (Image via Garena)

Faded Wheel and other Luck Royales can also offer emotes in the game, but they require gamers to spend a decent number of diamonds. In fact, the ongoing Faded Wheel offers an exclusive BTS-themed Easy Peasy emote alongside other rewards like the BTS Crystal.

4) Redeem codes

Redeem codes are probably the best method to receive free items in Free Fire, and sometimes, a specific unique code can feature emotes, among other incentives. Upon obtaining them, players will only have to visit the ‘Rewards Redemption Site’ and complete the simple redemption procedure.

Note: In the future, developers may introduce new emotes through other special events, and the ones stated above are the most common ways through which they are generally added.

Edited by R. Elahi