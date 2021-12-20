5 best Garena Free Fire tips for headshots in 2022

Whether it's a long-range fight or close-quarter combat, scoring headshots is the most effective and satisfying way to get kills in Free Fire. However, headshots are pretty tough to master and players need enough practice.

Gamers should focus on factors that will assist them while practicing to score headshots more frequently. They can adjust their HUD, tweak the sensitivity, and optimize the controls for movement, which will help them aim efficiently.

Today's article will discuss the top five tips to score headshots in Garena Free Fire.

Garena Free Fire: The best tips to score headshots more frequently (2022)

1) Tweak the HUD layout

Custom HUD (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Players need to have good command over the buttons to aim and move while firing. Hence, it makes sense to adjust the HUD layout as per one's comfort and grip.

Therefore, a customized layout in Garena Free Fire should depend on the player's preferences.

2) Sensitivity is crucial

Ideal sensitivity adjustments (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Many users encounter instability when using higher scopes, while the Red Dot and general movement seem sluggish. The most effective solution in both cases is adjusting sensitivity, which will help players control recoil patterns with or without scope while aiming. This will enable them to score more headshots.

3) Weapons are essential

Different weapons are suitable for certain ranged fights (Image via Garena)

Players should understand the efficiency and dominance of certain weapons over a specific range. For example, shotguns are meant for close-range combats, while snipers help execute distant enemies.

Each weapon requires a different skill-set and practice. Thus, players should master scoring headshots using specific guns in a match one by one. They should also understand the recoil and other attributes of different firearms.

4) Position of the crosshair

The crosshair position (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Aiming in Free Fire depends on the crosshair's position, as it is the point that players can use to judge the bullet's trajectory. The position of the crosshair plays a decisive factor in whether the shot lands on target or not.

The crosshair often moves upward with recoil, and players will have to adjust and sync it with the target's head after each successive fire. The upward movement requires players to slide down while controlling the recoil of most of the firearms.

5) Train hard in the practice mode

Training mode (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Free Fire and Free Fire MAX allow players to operate every gun in the training mode while also providing an exclusive island to train against foes. Hence, users should use the practice mode to improve their aim and score headshots more frequently.

Moreover, they can equip different attachments to get better results.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul