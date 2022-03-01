5 best gloo wall skins in Free Fire MAX (March 2022)

Garena Free Fire MAX has seen astonishing growth recently, especially in India after the original game was banned. The rising popularity can turn Free Fire MAX into one of the most-played shooting mobile games. Like Free Fire, the MAX variant can become a game-changer due to its distinctiveness.

One such distinct feature in Free Fire MAX is the gloo wall that players can use to deploy a temporary shield. Due to the defensive capabilities of gloo walls, they are among the most-used features in Free Fire MAX. Therefore, gloo wall skins are also quite popular among the players.

Garena Free Fire MAX: The most awesome gloo wall skins (March 2022)

1) Spikey Spine

In-game description:

"What could that progress bar mean?"

Spikey Spine is a grayish skin with purplish-pink spikes that was introduced in 2020. The skin's beautiful design received a lot of love from the users, which prompt developers to re-introduce it in the game from time to time. Players have spotted the same in events like Diwali Pass and Moco Store.

2) Nuclear Bunker

In-game description:

"Keep all offensives out! Hopefully."

The majority of the collectibles in the MAX variant are fancier, bright-colored, and stylish. However, the Nuclear Bunker gloo wall skin is quite a realistic military-themed design with a nuclear logo on the front.

Garena introduced the Nuclear Bunker gloo wall in April 2020 through the "Tribal Scarf" top-up event.

3) Gold Vault

In-game description:

"Dare to look behind these walls?"

Gold Vault is a Money Heist-themed gloo wall skin that developers introduced in December 2021. It was a part of the second Money Heist collaboration event, "Reload Target Down."

Featuring the design of a bank vault, it was a special edition item that boasted one of the best designs in the game.

4) Victory Charge

In-game description:

"Protection has never looked this good."

Victory Charge is another special edition item on this list that was a part of the McLaren collaboration. The skin flaunted an impressive design of tires on a golden-black skin and was a part of the "McLaren Top Up" event in July 2021.

5) Death Guardian

In-game description:

"Guards of Oblivion."

Death Guardian is one of the most famous legendary gloo wall skins. It boasts an excellent design of a guardian mask with red-glowing eyes on a golden-grey-colored skin. Death Guardian skin has returned to the game on multiple occasions via special events.

Players first spotted the Death Guardian gloo wall in the "Rampage Top Up" event in July 2020.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions. Most gloo walls arrive in the game via special events through top-ups, lucky royale, or themed contests. There is no gloo-wall specific section in the game to acquire these sought-after skins.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan