5 best gun skins in Garena Free Fire for Clash Squad mode

Free Fire's weaponry plays an essential role in any game mode or match. Skilled players often opt for a specific firearm in particular combat situations. Thus, snipers are seen in long-range fights, while shotguns are effective in close-quarter scuffles.

In addition to the basic capabilities of a Free Fire gun, the skins serve as an upgrade. Therefore, only those gun skins have seen fame in the game that offers some combat advantage, and these weapon skins become extra crucial in a game mode like Clash Squad.

Players rarely get much time in a CS match like the battle royale mode. Hence, it becomes essential for players to accompany themselves with a decent character ability and a potent gun skin that suits attacking gameplay.

Note: A specific gun skin is only helpful when Free Fire players purchase the base firearm from the Clash Squad's weapon shop.

Garena Free Fire: The weapon skins that are suitable for Clash Squad Mode (Rank Season 12)

1) Vector - Aquablaze Wrath

Attributes:

Damage: +

Range: ++

Reload Speed: -

In-game description:

"Don't mess with Mother Nature."

Availability: Store's armory (Aquablaze Wrath Weapon Loot Crate)

Design/skin: Two vectors with different designs -- Red-hot fiery and icy blue.

Price: Each spin costs 40 diamonds

"Vector - Aquablaze Wrath" is quite a unique gun skin in Free Fire as it comes in the akimbo (dual wield) style. Hence, Aquabaze Wrath Vector becomes formidable for the enemies at closer and medium range due to increasing the specific attribute, alongside damage.

2) M1014 - Wasteland

Attributes

Damage: +

Range: ++

Rate of fire: -

In-game description:

"Waste your opponents before they know what's happening."

Availability: Store's armory (Wasteland Weapon Loot Crate)

Design/skin: The black-colored skin with the design of skull and lightning VFX spiraling around the gun.

Price: Each spin costs 40 diamonds

Shotguns are essential for a CS match as players get more short-range combat situations. Any skin for a weapon like M1014 is quite beneficial for users. Thus, they can go for Wasteland M1014, which enhances the rating for "Range," making it a mid-range weapon, while improved damage makes it deadlier.

3) AUG - Cyber Bounty Hunter

Attributes

Accuracy: +

Rate of Fire: ++

Range: -

In-game description:

"Join the battle. Be the legend!"

Availability: Store's armory (Cyber Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate)

Design/skin: Cyber Bounty Hunter AUG is a Chrono-themed skin with a futuristic design. The skin also has special effects circling the stock and trigger.

Price: Each spin costs 40 diamonds

AUG is an overpowered weapon for medium-range and close-range, so it becomes an obvious choice for Garena Free Fire's CS mode. Cyber Bounty skin makes the base weapon more stable and quick-fire with its adjusted stats.

4) MP40 - Carnival Carnage

Attributes:

Accuracy: ++

Damage: +

Reload Speed: -

In-game description:

"Shoot them up and win the top prize!"

Availability: Store's armory (Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate)

Design/skin: The Carnival Carnage MP40 features spilling blood-like special effects around the gun.

Price: Each spin costs 40 diamonds

SMGs are the most suitable guns for Free Fire's CS mode, and MP40 is among the readily available firearms. Thus, it makes sense for users to acquire a skin like Carnival Carnage for MP40 that will further upgrade the base gun and make it a more accurate and potent alternative.

5) MP5 - Champion Boxer

Attributes:

Damage: ++

Magazine: +

Reload Speed: -

In-game description:

"Casted from gold taken off the boxer king's crown."

Availability: Store's armory (Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate)

Design/skin: Champion Boxer MP5 is a golden-colored gun skin.

Price: Each spin costs 40 diamonds

MP5 is another potent submachine gun in Free Fire that is an excellent choice for CS mode. Players can improve the already-overpowered gun using the Champion Boxer skin, allowing users to receive a high damage rating and magazine capacity.

Disclaimer: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions. Free Fire has been banned in India as of 14 February, and thus, the Indian players should download the MAX variant.

