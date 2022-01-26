5 best items to get with Free Fire diamonds in January 2022

Garena has introduced several new items in Free Fire, either available in Store, Lucky Royale, or during a special event. Most of the latest collectibles cost hundreds of diamonds and are worthy of purchase, while players should give some a pass. Different items have different modes of acquisition.

Players can find the store's currently available items and events to either provide a purchase option or redirect them to the event's page. Hence, gamers can window shop through the Free Fire shop and purchase if they can afford to buy any in-game collectible.

Unblock these Free Fire items using diamonds (January 2022)

The five best items that one can unlock in the game using diamonds are given as follows:

1) Demi Wings (Backpack)

In-game description:

"Halved."

Special effects (Level 3): The backpack, upon continuous jumping, will show the special effects of flying wings, with an aura around each wing.

The beautiful backpack skin that has a design of black and white wings is available in the game right now. Players can acquire the Demi Wings backpack from the "Demi Wings Top Up" event by paying 300 diamonds.

The beautiful backpack skin will be credited to the player's account as a free top-up reward. However, players need to hurry as the top-up event ends on 27 January 2021.

2) Thompson - Fierce Demilord

In-game description:

"Ruthless and benevolent."

Modified Attributes:

Damage: +

Accuracy: ++

Magazine: -

Special effects: Two black feathers rise from the flames that burst immediately. Their feathers form a Thompson-like figure, and the "Fierce Demilord" skin appears.

The gun has unique animation and special effects alongside modified attributes which make Thompson deadlier. The Fierce Demilord Thompson is available in the Faded Wheel, culminating in the first week of February. Hence, players can unlock the Thompson skin and the other items using the diamonds before the event goes offline.

3) Volcano Loot Box

In-game description:

"Items protected by layers of lava."

Special effects: The volcano-like loot box features a glowing lava ball above its mouth and a VFX of flying ashes.

The impressive-looking Volcano Loot Box has a price of 399 diamonds, and players can acquire it from the Free Fire Store.

4) LOL emote

In-game description:

“You tryna’ steal my loot while making me laugh?”

Animation: The in-game character laughs while holding the stomach with one hand and pointing with the other.

The LOL emote is one of the most popular items in Free Fire that many content creators use in their videos and thumbnails. One can acquire the famous emote by paying 399 diamonds.

5) Motor Bike - Cyber Bounty Hunter

In-game description:

"Join the battle. Be the legend!"

Special effects: The futuristic-looking bike has nitro-like special effects around the silencers.

The black-colored Cyber Bounty Hunter Motor Bike skin costs 899 diamonds. The bike skin boasts a design of neon blue and violet colored glowing flow of lines. The nitro-like VFX is an add-on to the already fantastic design.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This list is not in a particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Srijan Sen