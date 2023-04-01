5 best Magic Cube bundles in Free Fire MAX OB39 version

OB39 version, like any previous patch update, has brought a series of new additions to Free Fire MAX and its original version regarding collectibles and content; however, despite new introductions to the game, some items have remained the most coveted and Magic Cube bundles are among them. They are among the rarest outfit sets that require players to collect certain in-game fragments for redemption via the store.

Despite their rarity, Magic Cube bundles boast a cult-like fan following among FF and FF MAX players, especially those who love to spend diamonds on in-game collectibles.

Top five Magic Cube bundles in Garena Free Fire MAX (OB39 version)

1) Scarlet Groom bundle

The first bundle on this list is a Scarlet Groom outfit set that seems attractive and has a premium feel. It is a white-colored tuxedo with a golden lining and a gray checkered waistcoat, which seems fancier than most options available in Garena Free Fire.

Here's the list of outfits available in the Scarlet Groom bundle:

Scarlet Groom (Head)

Scarlet Groom (Top)

Scarlet Groom (Bottom)

Scarlet Groom (Shoes)

2) The Era of Gold bundle

Having been available in the Magic Cube section for quite some time, The Era of Gold bundle is quite popular among FF and FF MAX fans. Garena introduced the golden-black outfit set via the Diamond Royale section; however, after its removal from the prize pool, it did take some time to make its way to the Magic Cube section, where players can redeem it without much hassle.

Here's the list of outfits available in The Era of Gold bundle:

The Era of Gold (Head)

The Era of Gold (Mask)

The Era of Gold (Top)

The Era of Gold (Bottom)

The Era of Gold (Shoes)

3) Mystic Seeker bundle

The Mystic Seeker bundle, launched via Diamon Royale in June 2020, is the next addition to this list. Currently a part of Free Fire MAX's Magic Cube section, the Mystic Seeker outfit set has an Asian theme, especially because of the presence of the conical sun hat. The armored look of the outfits further gives a warrior feel.

Here's the list of outfits available in the Mystic Seeker bundle:

Mystic Seeker (Head)

Mystic Seeker (Mask)

Mystic Seeker (Top)

Mystic Seeker (Bottom)

Mystic Seeker (Shoes)

4) L.C. Commander bundle

L.C. Commander bundle aka the Commander bundle is another coveted collectible that is a top contender to be one of the best Magic Cube outfit sets in the Free Fire MAX OB39 version.

For the uninitiated, Garena released the army-themed bundle with Mythic-level rarity in May 2020 as one of the primary rewards of Diamond Royale.

Here's the list of outfits available in the L. C. Commander bundle:

Commander (Head)

Commander (Mask)

Commander (Top)

Commander (Bottom)

Commander (Shoes)

5) Legionaries bundle

Warrior-themed bundles usually get a lot of limelight in Free Fire MAX, but the same is not true for the Legionaries outfit set.

The underrated Magic Cube bundle boasts one of the most unique designs that one can find in Free Fire and Free Fire MAX. For the unversed, the Legionaries bundle showcases the look of a Roman infantry soldier.

Here's the list of outfits available in the Legionaries bundle:

Legionaries (Head)

Legionaries (Top)

Legionaries (Bottom)

Legionaries (Shoes)

All bundles are up for redemption in Free Fire MAX as of the latest OB39 version. Players who desire to unlock any of the bundles mentioned above must use a Magic Cube that they can create with 100 Cube Fragments.

Usually, Magic Cube is available in the Diamond Royale prize pool as a random reward. At the same time, Cube Fragments are a part of Luck Royale sections like Incubator, Diamond Royale, and Faded Wheel.

