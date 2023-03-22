Free Fire OB39 update APK download link for Android devices

Garena rolled out the much-awaited OB39 patch update for Free Fire and its MAX version earlier today, i.e., on March 22, 2023. The brand-new Open Beta (OB) update has brought many new additions and optimizations to the game, but players will have to wait for the maintenance break to end in order to access the content.

Garena is introducing a new Orion character named Awakened Alvaro, a revamped character system, a preset interface, a Triple Wolves mode, and many other features through the OB39 update. Players can use the update button available in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store to install the new patch.

Free Fire OB39: APK download link and installation guide (March 2023)

The new Free Fire/FF MAX update is available right now (Image via Google Play Store)

Garena has provided multiple options to Android users in terms of authorized application stores that they can use to install Free Fire or its MAX variant on their devices. The options include Google Play Store and brand-specific virtual application stores like Xiaomi App Store, OPPO App Market, Huawei AppGallery, and V-Appstore.

Apart from the authorized virtual application stores, some unofficial sources and websites have also listed Free Fire APK and OBB download links. However, such sources are untrustworthy and should be avoided at all costs.

Instead, players can use the following links to install the APK files of both FF and FF MAX:

FF: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dts.freefireth&hl=en_IN&gl=US

FF MAX: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dts.freefiremax&hl=en_IN&gl=US

They can copy one of these links and paste it into a browser to access the game's Play Store page, where the "Install/Update" button is available for the latest OB39 version.

Download procedure for Android devices (Image via Google Play Store)

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to install the FF/FF MAX OB39 version from the Google Play Store:

Step 1: Access the Play Store page for either game from any of the above links (Indian Android users must use the Free Fire MAX link). Alternatively, you can launch the Apple Play Store on your device and use the search box to access the game's page.

Step 2: Click on the Update/Install button to start the download. The game will automatically be installed after the download completes. However, you will have to ensure that your device has enough ROM.

Step 3: Launch the game from its Google Play Store page once the download and installation are complete.

Step 4: Download the additional update files after opening the app.

Step 5: Sign in using your preferred method.

Alternatively, you can access the game via a guest login but bind your account afterward with a specific platform like Gmail (Google), Facebook, or VK. You can do this via the system settings to ensure that your in-game progress is saved online. This will also synchronize the data across the devices while allowing you to log in to Free Fire and its MAX variant with one account.

The server is not ready right now (Image via Garena)

Step 6: Once the game authenticates the login, you will be able to enter the server to explore the all-new OB39 content.

Indian players are advised to enter the game after 1:30 pm (IST), i.e., after the maintenance break ends.

