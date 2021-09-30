5 best pets for aggressive gameplay in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX is here, and players are already engaging in fights to assert their dominance. Aggressive playstyle is one strategy that many users adopt to dominate opponents and get a better payoff from a match.

Players get plenty of aggressive character options from Garena Free Fire MAX and the original variant. DJ Alok, Skyler, K, Chrono, and many more are famous for the same purpose.

However, if players seek an additional advantage, they can use a suitable companion for their characters. There are some pets in Free Fire MAX that suit the rush gameplay.

Pets in Free Fire MAX: Which are the best options for aggressive gameplay

1) Ottero

Ottero - Double Blubber (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Ottero's Double Blubber provides a gain in EP whenever a player uses healing items. The EP gain decomposes over time to turn into HP; therefore, the increase in EP is crucial for aggressive players.

The EP gain is 35% of recovered HP at the first level of the skill, and players can maximize it to 65% of HP recovery.

2) Detective Panda

Detective Panda - Panda's Blessings (Image via Free Fire MAX)

HP gain is crucial when players are rushing on enemies, and Free Fire MAX's adorable pet Panda assists in increasing health. Panda's Blessings helps in restoring as much as four HP with each kill.

Any HP gain is crucial in a closely fought battle, and Detective Panda's skill maximizes to 10 HP/kill at the final upgrade level.

3) Beaston

Beaston - Helping Hands (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Helping Hands is the name of Beaston's skill and is pretty crucial for aggressive players in Free Fire MAX. The ability assists in enhancing the range of throwables like smoke, gloo wall, flashbang, and explosive grenades.

At level 1, the rise in the range is 10% which shoots up to 30% at the third skill level. Increased throwing capability comes in handy while rushing.

4) Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor - Smooth Gloo (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Gloo walls are the go-to items in a match whether players receive damage, heal themselves, or are outnumbered. Therefore, gloo walls are essential for aggressive players to either distract them or avoid damage.

Mr. Waggor's Smooth Gloo produces one gloo wall grenade every 120 seconds, which is a tremendous tactical benefit to have. Players can further decrease the duration of the ability's CD to 100 seconds at the third skill level.

5) Falco

Falco - Skyline Spree (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Everyone wants to have an early landing advantage because matches played in Free Fire are pretty tight. Therefore, early landing is tactically vital for anyone as players can attain good loot and early kills.

Falco's Skyline Spree helps the players with the same as there is a substantial increase in gliding and diving speed by 15% and 25%, respectively after the parachute opens.

Gamers can maximize these speeds to 45% and 50% through skill upgrades. However, the ability of Falco is only beneficial in Free Fire MAX's Classic Battle Royale games.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Shaheen Banu