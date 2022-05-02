5 best pets for healing and combat support in Free Fire and FF MAX in May 2022

Being the in-game companion of Free Fire players, pets enhance users' performance by cohering with several character skills. While most players consider pet abilities to be insignificant, pets are potent to aid users efficiently in appropriate circumstances.

Essentially, players must select an ideal pet according to their playing style and mode preferences. However, it is not that easy as there are a variety of pets available, each possessing unmatched abilities.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Consequently, players from the country must access their FF IDs via the MAX variant.

Five hand-picked pets that players can get healing and combat support from in Free Fire and its MAX version

1) Agent Hop

Ability: Bouncing Bonus

While using Agent Hop's Bouncing Bonus ability, the user gains 50 EP when the safe zone shrinks. Since EPs play a vital role outside the safe zones, crossing zones will be far easier with this magnificent pet.

Also, if paired with the K character's 'Master of All' ability, Agent Hop's significance in a match will be maximized. Master of All boosts the EP conversion rate, ultimately increasing the HP of the user.

Remarks: Agent Hop provides healing support.

2) Detective Panda

Ability: Panda's Blessings

Detective Panda is one of Free Fire's oldest and most adorable pets. The pet has a "Panda's Blessings" ability that recovers users' 10 HP when they confirm a kill.

In difficult warfare situations, pro players usually eliminate opponents in bulk. During this time, Detective Panda's ability will be highly beneficial to them. This specific pet is an ideal choice for Clash Squad matches.

Remarks: Panda's Blessings can be equipped to get healing aid.

3) Moony

Ability: Paranormal Protection

Using medkits is a non-avoidable task in Free Fire's battlegrounds. Players must sustain a higher HP to make sure they win the combat. However, it is pretty challenging to heal in intense fight scenarios without any disturbance.

Even during short interaction countdowns while using medkits, repair kits, etc., enemies do not pause firings. Here, Moony's Paranormal Protection ability is the only option for users. It reduces the damage taken by 35% when the player uses healing items.

Remarks: Moony can be used to get combat advantages.

4) Spirit Fox

Ability: Well Fed

Spirit Fox's Well Fed ability restores an extra 10 HP when using a medkit, enhancing the medkit's efficiency. The lack of medkits in combat can be sorted out if the Well Fed ability is equipped.

Remarks: Spirit Fox is a valuable pet for rank push, especially in last zones and during healing battles.

5) Dreki

Ability: Dragon Glare

In short and mid-range combat, it is common to see both parties cease the fight and take some time to heal themselves. Meanwhile, if the user is equipped with Dreki's ability, he will have a significant advantage.

Lasting five seconds, Dreki's Dragon Glare can spot up to four enemies who use medkits within a range of 30 meters. After locating enemies, users can immediately rush at them.

Remarks: Dragon Glare is a prime choice for rushers in Free Fire.

Note: The Free Fire pets listed above are not prioritized in any order, and the abilities described are at their maximum level. This article entirely depicts the author's views.

