5 best shooting games like Free Fire with an online matchmaking feature

Free Fire is known for its compatibility across various devices and its not-so-demanding system requirements. Unlike other Battle Royale games, Free Fire has 50 players and the battles go on for 20 minutes. The Free Fire clash squad mode lets players have 4v4 head-to-head clashes.

As battle royale and online multiplayer are popular genres, there are several games that have the online matchmaking feature.

Top games like Free Fire that have online matchmaking feature

1) COD Mobile

Call Of Duty Mobile lives up to the COD name. COD Mobile features 100-player Battle Royale and 5v5 TDMs. The online multiplayer maps include some well-known locations from Modern Warfare and Black Ops.

For Android users, the game size is 2.7 GB. Although the game is a little on the heavier side, it is worth a shot.

2) Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India, the special PUBG Mobile for Indians, will be launched soon. The 100-player battle royale can be played in different modes and across different maps.

Just like PUBG Mobile, BGMI lets players play solo, duos, or squads.

3) Modern Strike Online

Modern Strike Online boasts PC-level graphics with easy controls on a mobile screen. It has action-packed modes like TDM, Deathmatch, Special Ops, and Plant A Bomb Battle.

The 5v5 battles can be played with friends online. Modern Strike has an impressive collection of weapons.

4) Critical Ops

Critical Ops features TDM, Gun Game, and Defuse modes. Players can team up with their friends and go head-to-head with other teams. The FPS game can be played in Quick, Ranked, or Custom matches. The matchmaking is enabled for all the three types.

As the game is specially crafted for mobile devices, players can expect good graphics and a smooth gaming experience.

5) Shadowgun Legends

Sci-fi fanatics will definitely fall for the graphics and backdrop of Shadowgun Legends. The game features over 700 futuristic guns and ultra-modern armors with robotic characters.

Along with the campaign mode, the FPS shooter also features online 1v1 duels and 4v4 multiplayer battles.

