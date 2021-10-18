5 best SMGs in Free Fire MAX as of October 2021

Submachine guns (SMGs) are among the best weapons for close-range skirmishes and require little to no practice mastering in Free Fire MAX. The reason behind their easy handling can be attributed to the low-level recoil they offer.

Therefore, SMGs should be a go-to weapon class for gun combinations that suit rush gameplay. However, the choice of a suitable SMG requires some knowledge of the weapon's stats that translates into its performance.

Listed below are the top five submachine guns right now in Garena Free Fire MAX.

Free Fire MAX: The best submachine guns in the game right now

5) P90

P90 (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Damage - 49

Rate of Fire - 76

Range - 27

Reload Speed - 48

Magazine - 50

Accuracy - 44

Movement Speed - 63

Armor Penetration - 0

P90 boasts a decent accuracy as a weapon, and its mammoth magazine capacity is an additional plus point. In addition to that, P90 has a good fire rate that makes it a suitable choice for short-range fights.

P90 is a great weapon choice if players face two or more players at a time, while its accuracy provides satisfactory results in medium-range fights.

4) Thompson

Thompson (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Damage - 50

Rate of Fire - 77

Range - 33

Reload Speed - 48

Magazine - 42

Accuracy - 42

Movement Speed - 64

Armor Penetration - 0

Thompson's magazine capacity and accuracy are slightly lower than P90, but the former is better than the latter in terms of other stats. Thompson offers more significant damage, fire rate, range, and movement speed.

The extra range makes Thompson a suitable option for mid-range battles in Free Fire MAX, while its decent firing rate and ammo capacity enhance its close-range capabilities.

3) Vector

Vector (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Damage - 47

Rate of Fire - 81

Range - 32

Reload Speed - 41

Magazine - 25

Accuracy - 61

Movement Speed - 69

Armor Penetration - 0

The Akimbo SMG of Free Fire MAX offers higher stats than previous entries except for the magazine capacity and reload speed. Its Akimbo style (dual wield) makes Vector a formidable weapon for the foes.

However, when players occupy a Vector in Free Fire MAX, they need to be efficient with their shots in a close-range scuffle because the gun's slow reload might become a liability for them.

2) UMP

UMP (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Damage - 50

Rate of Fire - 74

Range - 37

Reload Speed - 77

Magazine - 48

Accuracy - 43

Movement Speed - 79

Armor Penetration - 67

UMP is among the most stable SMGs in Free Fire MAX and is a go-to weapon for new players. The weapon has a little recoil with great reload and movement speed, making it an excellent weapon for different ranged fights.

In the case of close-range battles, players can look for better options due to UMP's rate of fire. Although its firing rate is not slow, there are several better options in Free Fire MAX.

1) MP5

MP5 (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Damage - 48

Rate of Fire - 76

Range - 41

Reload Speed - 77

Magazine - 48

Accuracy - 54

Movement Speed - 66

Armor Penetration - 0

MP5 is the queen of the SMG class in Free Fire MAX simply because of its balanced stats. The powerful SMG has versatility in its performance because it's operable at different distances with great effectiveness.

Being a quickfire SMG with a good damage rating, MP5 is great for close-range fights. However, much like the other SMGs, with an increase in the range, the power of MP5 tends to decrease.

Nonetheless, MP5 is the best SMG available in Free Fire MAX right now.

(Stats via: https://ff.garena.com)

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

