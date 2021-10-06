5 cheapest Free Fire emotes that are actually good

Free Fire emotes are a fun part of the game as everyone desires to flaunt them. The showcase value is one of the reasons why many players usually pay a large amount of money (diamonds) for emotes in Garena Free Fire.

It is a fact that the expensive emotes are the best ones in Free Fire, but there are much cheaper emotes which are surprisingly good. Therefore, players can consider employing extra diamonds for them.

Free Fire emotes: Cheapest yet enjoyable

1) Dab

Dab emote (Image via Free Fire)

In-game description:

"Follow my moves. C'mon!"

The Dab emote is inspired by a famous dance gesture that has been viral for many years. The emote replicates the dabbing move, which makes it a desirable item in Free Fire.

Players can buy Dab emote from the collection in the shop for 199 diamonds.

2) Arm Wave

Arm Wave emote (Image via Free Fire)

In-game description:

"A dance move essential for pop and hip hop dance styles."

Arm Wave is another viral dance move like the Dab. As mentioned in the description, the emote features the move that is an integral part of both popular dance styles. Therefore, Arm Wave is a decent choice if players want an excellent emote for a low amount in Free Fire.

Arm Wave emote is available at 199 diamonds in the shop.

3) LOL

LOL emote (Image via Free Fire)

In-game description:

"You tryna' steal my loot while making me laugh?"

The LOL emote is one of the most popular Free Fire emotes, and fans have often spotted many streamers and YouTubers using it. The must-have emote is priced at 399 diamonds in the shop's collection menu.

The animation of LOL features the player's character uncontrollably laughing while holding its belly.

4) Moon Flip

Moon Flip emote (Image via Free Fire)

In-game description:

"Watch my moon kick!"

The Moon Flip emote is available for 399 diamonds and ranks among Free Fire's most remarkable emotes ever. It features an animation of a backflip that players can showcase in a match or lobby, and therefore, it is a must-buy item.

5) Threaten

Threaten emote (Image via Free Fire)

In-game description:

"Do you dare to challenge me?"

The Threaten emotes animation showcases a throat-slash gesture which makes it perfect for taunting enemies, especially the knocked-out ones. It costs 399 diamonds in the Free Fire store in the collection menu.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Free Fire MAX has been finally released! Check out all the latest information here!

Edited by Ravi Iyer