5 Free Fire characters that are as good as Chrono

Free Fire has become a massively popular title in the battle royale category. The game has crossed over a billion downloads on the Google Play Store and offers an intense BR experience within smaller maps.

There are many characters with special abilities who help players get more Booyahs in the game. Chrono is one of the best such options and has almost unbeatable capabilities.

However, this article discusses five characters who are as good as Chrono.

Best characters like Chrono in Free Fire

1) Xayne

Xayne in Free Fire

The first character who is as powerful as Chrono in Free Fire is Xayne, a female character. Her abilities are considered to be the best for rushing at enemy players.

Her active skill is called Xtreme Encounter. It offers 80 hit points to the player at its initial level and improves the gloo wall and shield damage by up to 40%. The skill effect lasts for 10 seconds and has a cooldown of 150 seconds.

2) DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok is said to be one of the most potent characters in Free Fire. He has a remarkable ability called Drop the Beat, which helps players create a special 5-meter aura that restores 5 HP for 5 seconds.

It also improves teammates' movement speed by 10%. The character costs around 599 diamonds in the game.

3) A124

A124 with the Thrill of Battle ability

A124 is also an excellent choice for players who don't have Chrono. It is a robot-type character that comes with the Thrill of Battle ability, which helps convert 20 EP into HP within four seconds at its base level.

There is a cooldown of 10 seconds. Players can upgrade A124's abilities by upgrading its levels in the title.

Also read: Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for increasing headshots percentage and other stats

4) Skyler

Skyler in Garena Free Fire

Skyler is best suited for players who love an aggressive game style. The character has an ability called Riptide Rhythm that creates a sonic level to destroy up to five gloo walls within a distance of 50 meters.

With each gloo wall destroyed, 4 HP is rewarded to the player, and the skill has a cooldown of 60 seconds.

5) Luqueta

Luqueta has the Hat Trick ability in Free Fire

The last character on the list, which is comparable to Chrono, is Luqueta, who has an ability called Hat Trick.

Luqueta's skill increases the maximum HP by 8 for each kill made at the base level. By upgrading the character's level, players can gain up to 35 HP per kill.

Also read: How to get free gun skins and emotes in Garena Free Fire

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer