5 Free Fire emotes most difficult to unlock

The range of collectibles like emotes that Free Fire possesses is quite unmatched. Players can use diamonds or any other specific mode to claim emotes via multiple means like the in-game store, Lucky Royale, redemption site, events, etc.

The variety of emotes in Free Fire also changes with their rarity level. Those in the store are widely owned, while Legendary ones only arrive during special events. Thus, it becomes tough to grab Legendary emotes in Garena Free Fire.

Garena Free Fire: Most difficult emotes to unlock

1) Obliteration

It was a One Punch Man special edition emote featuring Saitama’s iconic punch, which developers introduced in January 2021 via a collaborative event. The impressive emote was available for 599 diamonds in the store and was removed by developers after the event.

The Obliteration emote is yet to make its return in the game.

2) Power of Money

Garena introduced the impressive Power of Money emote in January 2020 as part of the “T.R.A.P. Top Up” event, where it was available as a 500-diamond top-up reward. The animation showcased the character dispensing dollars using two cash cannons.

Thus, the Power of Money emote acquired a massive fanbase among the users due to its animation. However, despite making some returns in 2020, it remains rare in Free Fire.

3) Make it Rain

Money Heist has had two collaborations with Free Fire, bringing an array of collectibles. The Make it Rain emote was part of the first collab in September 2020 and was available in the store for some time.

Its animation featured the in-game character throwing a stack of cash notes in the air. Make it Rain did return to the game in December 2021 via the second Money Heist collaboration, but it has not come back in Free Fire since.

4) I'm Rich

Like Make it Rain, I’m Rich is another famous emote that arrived in the game as a Money Heist special edition collectible. It was more popular than Make it Rain because of its animation, which replicated the iconic scene from the Spanish crime heist show featuring Jaime Lorente’s character Denver.

I’m Rich was initially available in the store in September 2020 and made a return in December 2021.

5) Easy Peasy emote

Garena introduced the BTS Faded Wheel a few days back, which featured various rewards and the Easy Peazy emote. It was part of the prize pool featuring ten items (any two removable) that users could grab by paying in a specific sequence — 9; 19; 39; 69; 99; 149; 199; 499.

Easy Peazy’s animation featured some impressive BTS dance moves, but it was removed a few days back, and there is no hope for its return soon.

Disclaimer: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the author’s opinions.

