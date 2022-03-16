5 Free Fire pets as good as Detective Panda in March 2022

Free Fire is all about surviving against others with multi-hued tactics. Each player is handed special powers, also known as character skills, whose implementation on the battlegrounds adds an instigative and grueling factor to the title.

Generally, gamers seek only the best character skill combinations, ignoring pets' abilities. However, with a maximum of four characters' expertise, they are allowed to carry a pet in Free Fire that, too, has capabilities. Consequently, the battle becomes even more competitive.

Pets can play a vital role in enjoying the perfect match with their skills, and they aid users while in combat. Detective Panda is one of the most widely used pets in Free Fire.

Its ability, Panda's Blessings, restores ten HP upon a kill at the maximum level. It competes somewhat with Jota's character skills.

Note: The pet abilities described are at their maximum level, and this article solely reflects the author's opinions.

Five potent replacements for Detective Panda in Free Fire

5) Agent Hop

This pet increases EP while the zone shrinks (Image via Garena)

Ability: Bouncing Bonus

Agent Hop's Bouncing Bonus provides players with 50 EP each time the safe zone starts shrinking. EP aids them to cover up the damage incurred due to the zone during rotations outside the safe boundary in Free Fire. It is likely to be helpful for an esports athlete.

4) Dr. Beanie

It's time to attack silently with Dashy Duckwalk (Image via Garena)

Ability: Dashy Duckwalk

Users can increase their movement speed by 60% in a crouched position if they decide to use Dr. Beanie's Dashy Duckwalk. They will be able to pounce on their foes silently with quick steps using this pet.

3) Spirit Fox

Spirit Fox provides extra HP (Image via Garena)

Ability: Well Fed

The Well Fed ability of Spirit Fox restores users' health by an extra ten HP when using a medKit. In other words, it can be said that the pet enhances the utility of medKits, though it does not apply to inhalers.

2) Mr. Waggor

There is no gloo wall shortage at all (Image via Garena)

Ability: Smooth Gloo

Mr. Waggor is a popular pet in Free Fire whose ability, Smooth Gloo, produces one gloo wall every 100 seconds when gamers have less than two gloo walls left in their inventory.

The best way to use this skill is to remove gloo walls from the backpack and wait for 100 seconds for a new gloo wall to be generated. Once the utilities generated are sufficient, players may add them back to the inventory.

1) Rockie

Its unique ability reduces the cooldown time (Image via Garena)

Ability: Stay Chill

Rockie's unique ability, Stay Chill, reduces the cooldown time of the equipped active skill by 15%. For example, if a player uses Skyler's Riptide Rhythm at its maximum level, the cooldown time will be reduced from 40 seconds to 34 seconds. It can be handy in combat situations.

