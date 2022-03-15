3 best Free Fire character combinations with DJ Alok to rank up faster in Ranked Season 26

There are several characters available in Free Fire, each having unique abilities. A character is provided with three extra skill slots in which gamers are free to add others' abilities and create combinations that support their playstyle.

The Free Fire character skill combination differentiates a player from others with various aspects like game tactics, playstyle, professionalism, etc. Hence, having an ideal skill combination will ultimately help players rank up faster in Ranked Season 26. Alok, aka DJ Alok, is undoubtedly one of the best options that players can choose from for a speedy rank-up.

Alok helps in recovering HP and increases movement (Image via Garena)

With a 10% increase in movement, Alok's 'Drop The Beat' ability creates a 5-meter aura that restores HP at a rate of 5 HP/s for 5 seconds. The active skill has a cooldown time of 45 seconds. Players must note that similar effects do not stack.

This article will provide a surface guide for players to get the best Free Fire character skill combination with DJ Alok to accelerate their rank.

Note: The abilities described are at their minimum level and the skill combinations haven't been prioritized in any order. This article solely reflects the writer's opinion.

3 best Free Fire character combinations with DJ Alok to rank up faster

1) Alok + Luqueta + Kelly + Shirou

While using Luqueta's Hat Trick ability, every kill increases the maximum HP of the user by 10 HP up to 50 HP and hence there won't be a shortage of HP in the battlegrounds of Free Fire.

Kelly provides increased sprinting speed (Image via Garena)

Kelly's Dash ability provides players with an increased sprinting speed by 1% throughout the battle.

Shirou marks the attacker for 6-seconds (Image via Garena)

With a cooldown time of 25 seconds, while using Shirou, when an enemy hits a user from within 80-meter, the said attacker is marked for 6 seconds. The first shot, then on the enemy, has 50% additional armor penetration. The marking is only visible to the user and not to teammates.

This skill combination can be best for gamers who play passively to get a Booyah.

2) Alok + Hayato + Moco + Joseph

While using Hayato's ability, with every 10% decrease in the maximum HP of the user, the enemy's armor penetration increases by 7.5% when hit by the user.

While offering damage, Moco tags the enemies for a few seconds (Image via Garena)

Moco's ability Hacker's Eye tags the shot enemies for 2 seconds. Additionally, the info will be shared with the teammates.

Joseph's ability helps to increase movement and sprinting speed (Image via Garena)

Joseph's skill Nutty Movement increases the movement and sprinting speed by 10% after taking damage. While in a combat state, dodging foes will be easier with this ability. This skill combination is most suited to rushers and aggressive Free Fire players.

3) Alok + Paloma + Rafael + Laura

Paloma carries extra ammo without taking inventory space (Image via Garena)

Paloma's Arms-Dealing ability allows users to carry 45 additional ammo without taking inventory space. However, it doesn't include the Grenade Launcher.

While using snipers and marksman rifles, Rafael's Dead Silent ability creates a silencing effect. Also, foes that are downed lose HP 20% faster.

Sharp Shooter increases the accuracy while scoped in (Image via Garena)

Laura's Sharp Shooter aptitude increases accuracy while hitting enemies when the player scopes in on them. This effect is applicable for all weapons with a scope. Snipers and assaulters can get the best results with this combination.

