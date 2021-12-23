3 best reasons to get the character Rafael in Free Fire

Free Fire has an impressive list of passive and active characters that players can use in various matches. All the abilities are unique and can be paired with pets with special skills to get better results.

Rafael's previous ability (Image via Free Fire)

Rafael is a passive character who used to be an active one. He was able to hide gunshots on the map for 8 seconds with a cooldown time of 90 seconds at the initial level. In the Free Fire OB27 update Rafael’s ability was converted into a passive one.

Why Free Fire players should equip Rafael

1) No cooldown time

Out of all the characters in Free Fire, Rafael has one of the most unique abilities that help passive players. Moreover, the silencing effect and the faster HP loss associated with his ability is all the more reason to choose him.

Being a passive character, Rafael has no cooldown time. This implies that players can make use of their ability when the situation arises without any hindrance.

2) HP Loss

Rafael’s current ability (Image via Free Fire)

Health plays a very significant role in any Free Fire match. Rafael’s ability, Dead Silent, is perfect to ensure that enemies suffer HP loss quickly after being hit.

At the base level, enemies hit by Rafael suffers 20% faster HP loss. The percentage is boosted to 45 at the top level. Since opponents hit by Rafael lose HP rapidly, the ability ensures the enemy’s swift elimination.

3) Passive playstyle

Rafael’s ability is the best for Free Fire players who have a passive playstyle rather than an aggressive one. They can lay low and yet take down their enemies effectively.

The silencing effect on snipers and marksman rifles allows players to conceal their place of hiding while targeting their enemies. Hence, they can knock down their opponent without becoming a target in the process.

