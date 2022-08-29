5 Free Fire pets to use with K for aggressive gameplay

Like characters, Free Fire pets also possess helpful abilities. However, mobile gamers can only choose one pet skill at a time, making it a difficult task to select the best one. Moreover, pet skills must complement the in-use character.

K is a magnificent character in the battle royale title. His Master of All ability increases the maximum EP, gains EP, and increases the EP to HP conversion rate.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is currently banned in India. Consequently, players from the country should avoid downloading the same title. They should play the MAX variant instead, which has no restrictions.

Free Fire: Most-suited pets for Captain Booyah

5) Poring

Ability: Stitch and Patch

At the minimum level, Poring's Stitch and Patch ability increases one helmet and armor durability every three seconds. It also prevents up to level-1 helmets and armor from being destroyed.

While the same durability increases every second, up to level 3 helmet and armor are prevented from being destroyed at the maximum level.

An aggressive playstyle means taking on frequent fights, increasing armor's significance. Here, Poring can work with K's healing support to aid users in all safety aspects.

4) Ottero

Ability: Double Blubber

When using a treatment gun or medkit, players also recover some EP. The amount of EP recuperated is 35% and 65% of the HP recovered at the minimum and maximum pet levels, respectively.

K converts EP into HP rapidly, and Ottero gives users EP. Thus, this Free Fire character-pet combo can outperform in fast-paced combat.

Gamers won't have to worry about their in-game health and can focus on eliminating their opponents.

3) Finn

Ability: Dash Splash

With a cooldown time (CD) of 120 seconds, Finn's Dash Splash ability, at the minimum level, boosts the movement speed of gamers and teammates by 4% within a 20-meter range of an enemy's elimination or knockdown spot.

The effect only lasts for two seconds. The CD decreases to 90 seconds, and effects are seen for five seconds at the maximum level.

Unlike Alok, K has no movement boost along with the healing support. Dash Splash can be helpful in this case. The pet will increase users' movement after taking down enemies from close range, which is favorable for aggressive gameplay.

2) Dr. Beanie

Ability: Dashy Duckwalk

When in a crouch position, the movement speed of players increases by 30% at the minimum level of Dr. Beanie's Dashy Duckwalk ability. The speed is increased by 60% at the maximum level.

This skill is highly recommended for aggressive rushers in Free Fire. As gamers know, movement is usually reduced in the crouch position, but it will not be affected after using this pet's ability.

It is beneficial when rushing at enemies silently as there is no sound produced while in a crouching posture.

1) Agent Hop

Ability: Bouncing Bonus

At the minimum level, Agent Hop's Bouncing Bonus skill gains users 30 EP when the safe zone shrinks. They will gain 50 EP at the maximum pet level.

Zone rotation is one of the crucial tasks on the Free Fire battlefield. When delaying movement towards the safe zones, players get stuck in the damage zones. These zones inflict substantial damage on them.

Agent Hop will help gamers overcome the damage by providing extra EPs that can be further converted to HP rapidly with K's support.

Note: This article is subjective and only presents the author's opinions.

