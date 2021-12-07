5 Free Fire tips for beginners to get kills at hot-drops

Beginners in Free Fire should stay away from hot-drops as they are chaotic and not for the faint-hearted. Landing at one of these locations is often bound to end in disaster. However, for those adventurous enough to try their luck, there are ways to survive and thrive.

The only tricky part is that to survive a hot-drop, players will have to play aggressively. This is the only guaranteed way of outlasting opponents in the area. The lesser the competition, the higher the chances of survival.

Follow these tips to get more eliminations at hot-drops in Free Fire

1) Don't land next to an opponent

When landing in hot-drop locations in Free Fire, avoid dropping in next to an opponent. This will make surviving hard, especially if the opponent is using a character like Kla or DJ Alok. Players will be unable to counter their abilities without weapons.

2) Find a shotgun or SMG

When fighting in Free Fire hot-drop zones, space is limited. With so many opponents running about, the need for long-range weapons is omitted. This being the case, players need to find a good shotgun and SMG which will allow them to deal with most opponents easily.

3) Keep moving while firing

Due to the intensity of the location, standing still and firing is not a smart strategic move. Opponents will be able to beam players and gain a quick elimination. To avoid this, moving while firing is the best option. This also ensures that enemies will not be able to flank players.

4) Wait for third-party fights

When two or more opponents are fighting, the wise thing to do is simply wait. Rather than join the fray, letting them eliminate each other will reduce the competition. When an opponent emerges victorious with low HP, this is the best opportunity to strike and claim an easy elimination.

5) Know when to leave the area

While getting kills at a hot-drop is the main objective, maintaining a decent K/D ratio is also important. To do this, players will need to know when to leave the area and rotate to safety. There is no point in dying at the hot-drop zone during the early-game stages in a Free Fire match.

Note: This list is in no particular order. The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Siddharth Satish