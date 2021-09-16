5 mistakes Free Fire players make while pushing rank in Solo mode

Pushing rank in Free Fire is not as easy as it may seem to be. Gamers need to be dedicated and consistent in their performances to be able to fetch points regularly to rank up.

Players are always on the lookout for the opportunity to rank up faster and flaunt their tiers. Reaching the Heroic tier is a dream for many, but not everyone can achieve it in Free Fire.

Ranking up in the Solo mode is a bit more difficult than squads, and gamers often make some repeated mistakes that hamper their progress. These mistakes could be avoided if players follow a few simple tips.

Mistakes Free Fire players make in the Solo mode

1) Wrong dropping location

One of the first mistakes gamers tend to make is to land at hot drops. In Free Fire Solo mode, one player is against the entire lobby of enemies. Therefore, making a hotdrop is a wrong choice as most gamers tend to land at the same location.

Several players landing at the same place increases the action, and survival becomes quite difficult. Therefore, players should always select a location a bit away from the flight path to survive and last longer in the game.

2) Choose preferred weapons

Free Fire offers a wide range of weapons from which gamers can select a few to help them on their journey to being the last man standing.

One of the primary mistakes players often fall prey to is not picking up the best combination of weapons. Gamers should have an assault rifle for close and mid-range combats and a sniper rifle to assist them in long-range shots in Free Fire.

Players should regularly enter the game and take turns trying out the various weapons to understand which one is best suited for their gameplay. This will help the gamer get proper elimination as well as help them survive longer in the Solo mode.

3) Playing aggressively

Elimination and survival are the two keys to last till the end of any Free Fire match. However, players often lose control of their tempo and start engaging recklessly in the game. While this may fetch some elimination if they are lucky, it also runs the risk of the gamer becoming a soft target.

Players should always maintain a perfect balance for a better shot at gaining more points. Rejecting the idea of playing an aggressive game is better than getting eliminated early quite frequently.

4) Avoiding covers

While some gamers prefer to stay indoors during the entire match, some of them run wild in the open without any reason. These players do not have a proper game plan and strategy and roam around to engage in face-to-face battles.

This strategy is quite useless as gamers fall prey to enemy attacks and do not get the opportunity to rank up properly in Free Fire. Therefore, players should always beware of the surroundings and take cover to avoid being eliminated and rank up in the Solo mode of the game.

5) Fail to use the utilities

Free Fire offers several utility items such as Smoke Grenades and Gloo Wall Grenades, to name a few. These in-game items are quite useful and can influence the course of a match if deployed with precision. Gamers often forget to use these utility items and therefore cannot make their way out of tricky situations.

In order to get more points and rank up in the Solo mode, players should always make it a point to use these items when and where necessary.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

