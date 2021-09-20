5 mistakes that stop Free Fire players from improving  gameplay

Free Fire is one highly popular battle royale game in the community at this moment and boasts millions of active gamers. While some are professionals and have mastered the gameplay, others aspire to reach their level with improvised gameplay.

Improving gameplay is not a daunting task. However, it is quite easy to commit a mistake and slip down the ranks. At times, these errors become repetitive and hence, prevent users from getting improved results.

Free Fire: Five mistakes that shunt gameplay improvement

1) Ignoring sensitivity settings

One of the greatest mistakes gamers commit is to overlook the sensitivity settings. Adjusting this aspect plays a significant role in improving the gameplay. Each gamer has an individual comfort zone when it comes to the various settings in the game.

Overlooking this aspect causes major slip-ups, and players do not get the opportunity to improve their gameplay.

2) Lack of strategy

The objective of Free Fire is to eliminate enemies and survive to be the last person standing. This primary objective is common for every gamer, and everyone will more or less follow the same steps necessary.

To stand out from the crowd, users are required to have a strategy of their own. Having a plan will greatly influence the gameplay and fetch good results.

3) Ignoring utility items

Free Fire offers a handful of utility items that players can use to influence the gameplay positively. However, they often forget the existence of these items and end up relying only on firearms.

Using the gloo walls is a great way to control 50-50 situations and emerge victoriously. Even smoke grenades come in handy to deceive enemies and influence the gameplay.

4) Lack of a balanced game

Since the elimination of enemies and survival are the two aspects of Free Fire, users should always maintain a balance between the two for better gameplay and improvised results.

However, if they prefer to play with an extremely attacking mindset or excessively defensive approach, it makes them vulnerable, and they could get eliminated early. Some players even end up surviving without any significant kills to their names.

Therefore, maintaining a balance is important for improvised gameplay in Free Fire.

5) Not playing regularly

Gamers need to play Free Fire regularly to achieve perfect gameplay. Dedicating a certain amount of time every day will be necessary to fetch better results in the game.

Also Read

"Practise makes a man perfect," and players who wish to improve their gameplay should follow it by heart.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer