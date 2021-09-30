5 most popular Free Fire emotes as of OB30 version

Garena Free Fire has acquired overwhelming popularity in years, and items like character outfits, pets, weapon skins, etc., are one of the reasons behind it. There are features like emotes that are among the most liked ones in the game.

These emotes are a way of expression in Free Fire that players often use to showcase their victory, aggression, excitement, and more. The game has plenty of emotes that have great fame due to the special effects they feature.

Free Fire: Five famous emotes in the game after OB30 update

It is a complex task to choose the best emotes in Free Fire. Here are some of the famous emotes that have amassed popularity among gamers right now:

1) Flowers of Love (Rose emote)

Flowers of Love emote(Image via Free Fire)

Flowers of Love (The Rose) emote shows a Valentine-themed animation of a character posing in a bent-knee posture while holding a rose. The animation of the emote became one of the reasons behind its popularity.

It appeared in the game during a top-up event during Valentine's week way back in February 2019.

2) Obliteration

Obliteration emote (Image via Free Fire)

OP Man fans made Free Fire's Obliteration emote pretty famous. The emote features the signature move of One-Punch Man's protagonist, Saitama. Therefore, the demand for the Obliteration emote upscaled among anime fans.

Garena introduced the Obliteration emote through a collaboration between Free Fire and the OP Man.

3) I'm Rich

I'm Rich emote (Image via Free Fire)

I'm Rich accumulated fame due to a pop culture phenomenon, Money Heist. Free Fire's collaboration with Money Heist brought plenty of items to the game, and I'm Rich was a part of them.

It recreates the infamous scene from the show when Denver (Jaime Lorente) falls upon a pile of cash.

4) Doggie

Doggie emote (Image via Free Fire)

Everyone has seen and loved the viral meme of a dancing man and his dog. Free Fire's Doggie emote draws its inspiration from the same meme, which is also the reason behind its popularity.

Introduced in Free Fire Emote event for the first time, Doggie emote is a celebratory one and features the dance of the player's character and pet.

5) Pirate's Flag

Pirate's Flag emote(Image via Free Fire)

In March 2020, the famous Pirate's Flag emote was introduced in Free Fire through the Pirate Top Up event. It required the top-up of a certain number of diamonds, and it was skipped by many F2P players during that event.

After activating the Pirate's Flag emote, players can see an animation of a character shoving the pirate flag into the ground with aggression.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion. Readers' views may differ.

