5 most popular Free Fire YouTubers in the world as of November 2021

Content creation and streaming based on Free Fire has witnessed a considerable surge in popularity over the last several years, and this trend is expected to grow even further. Numerous creators have risen to fame due to the game's large audiences on platforms like YouTube and Twitch.

A few popular names will be recognized by a majority of Free Fire's community globally. Here is a list of the top five content creators who make videos related to the game.

Disclaimer: This list is based on the subscriber counts of each of the YouTubers.

Top Free Fire YouTubers across the world (2021)

5) Nobru

Nobru is one of the most famous figures in the Brazilian Free Fire community and currently has 13.2 million subscribers. The internet star is particularly renowned for his incredible gameplay, and millions of users worldwide adore him for his skills.

He is also a part of the prominent esports organization, Fluxo, which he co-founded alongside another content creator, Cerol.

4) Lokesh Gamer

Lokesh Gamer takes the next spot and has witnessed dramatic growth over the past few years. At the moment, there are over 13.6 million subscribers on his primary YouTube channel, with 1.26 billion views combined.

His content is mainly based on the various events in the game and unique challenges.

3) AS Gaming and Dyland PROS

There is a tie between two different content creators for the third position on this list. Sahil Rana, aka AS Gaming, and Dyland Maximus Zidane (Dyland PROS) both stand at exactly 15.2 million subscribers.

The two Free Fire YouTubers, like Lokesh Gamer, are well-known for their videos relating to events and challenges that they engage in.

2) TheDonato

Donato Muñoz, aka TheDonato, is a Venezuelan YouTuber currently residing in Mexico. His content is based on various titles, including Free Fire, GTA 5, and others.

His subscriber and view counts are presently at 25.8 million and 4.32 billion, respectively. These numbers clearly showcase his popularity.

1) Total Gaming

Ajjubhai, recognized by his YouTube channel - Total Gaming, is the most popular Free Fire YouTuber globally. The Indian figure is close to the 30 million mark, with a current total of over 29.9 million subscribers.

His commentary on gameplay, events, and other things is amusing to listen to and follow.

Note: The subscriber counts mentioned above were recorded while writing and will change over time.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha