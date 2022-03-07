5 rare emotes to collect in Free Fire MAX (2022)

Garena Free Fire MAX has become quite a sensation with its tenfold growth in numbers that have continued to increase. The success of Garena's BR shooter has also increased the game's library of collectibles and other accessories.

The number of emotes has increased with each in-game event and it has also contributed to strengthening their popularity in Free Fire MAX. Emotes have become a mode of expression, primarily celebration, for gamers in matches.

Players can purchase emotes via the in-game store or acquire the Legendary variants through the events. However, certain emotes have become rare due to their availability in the game on special occasions.

Garena Free Fire MAX: The rarest emotes that users should collect on their arrival in the game (March 2022)

1) Flowers of Love

Animation: The character shows the rose while going down on a knee.

Popularly known as the Rose emote, Flowers of Love was seen for the first time in February 2019's Valentine's Day-themed top-up event. It was one of the two rewards available after a 500-diamond top-up.

Players were also able to spot Flowers of Love emote in this year's Valentine's Day event.

2) FFWC Throne

Animation: The character flaunts the throne by sitting on the same.

Garena often introduces new items to promote their esports tournaments, and FFWC Throne is a similar collectible. It was introduced to encourage the FFWC series in 2019 and immediately became one of the most coveted items.

FFWC Throne emote pretty rare due to its availability. However, it was seen in 2022's "Emote Party event in January."

3) Obliteration

Animation: The character throws a mighty punch.

It is quite clear from the animated style of the emote that the One-Punch Man has inspired it. Obliteration emote made it into the game in January 2021 via the OP Man collaboration. The emote has been famous among fans ever since, but it has become a rare item after its removal.

4) Doggie

Animation: The character alongside the "Shiba" pet replicates the viral Brazilian dancing dog meme.

The famous "Shiba" emote was available in 2020's "Emote Party" event. It featured a lucky draw-like setting with two different prize pools featuring a plethora of emotes.

After the event culminated, the Doggie emote was removed from the game. However, there have been many returns on several occasions.

5) Creed Slay

Creed Slay emote available in Assasin's Creed Top Up (Image via Garena)

Animation: The emote shows the character executing some combat moves inspired by Assasin's Creed series.

The emote is available in Free Fire MAX right now via the "Assasin's Creed Top Up" event. It is available till 9 March 2022, and users can claim it for free after they purchase 500 diamonds through the game.

Note: This list is not in a particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Srijan Sen