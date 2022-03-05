How to get free Assassin's Creed emote in Free Fire MAX this week

There is a broad range of emotes accessible in Free Fire MAX, and a majority of the game’s community wishes to acquire exclusive ones to boast to their friends. As time has passed, the developer has released several new ones via top-up events, collaboration events, etc.

After the recent Assassin’s Creed collab, a new emote titled Creed Slay has made its way into the game through a top-up event. Alongside it, users can also earn a Legendary Hunter’s Blade skin. They have to purchase a particular number of diamonds to get both for free.

Free Fire MAX: Obtain free Assassin’s Creed emote, Creed Slay

The event commenced recently (Image via Garena)

The top-up event for the Creed Slay emote began yesterday, 4 March, and will continue for a few more days until 9 March. Although gamers must pay for the diamonds, the rewards received are free as the items are technically a bonus for completing the purchase.

Here are the precise numbers of diamonds that players must purchase in Free Fire MAX to complete the event:

To get Hunter’s Blade: Purchase 200 diamonds in the game

To get Creed Slay: Purchase 500 diamonds in the game

Those interested in acquiring these two specific items can go ahead and fulfill the conditions.

Steps to purchase diamonds and complete the event

Step 1: Gamers should first visit the in-game top-up center of Free Fire and choose the required number of diamonds they wish to purchase.

Here are the various choices present:

100 diamonds: ₹80

310 diamonds: ₹250

520 diamonds: ₹400

1060 diamonds: ₹800

2180 diamonds: ₹1600

5600 diamonds: ₹4000

Step 2: As a next step, individuals can complete the payment using any option to get the in-game currency.

The in-game currency can then be purchased by the players (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Subsequently, users can visit the particular top-up event section within the game to claim the two rewards.

Alternatively, they can use top-up websites to acquire diamonds. Players should not miss this opportunity because collaboration-themed rewards do not return quickly.

