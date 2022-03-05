×
How to get free Assassin's Creed emote in Free Fire MAX this week

This is the emote that players can acquire (Image via Sportskeeda)
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified Mar 05, 2022 08:55 AM IST
Feature

There is a broad range of emotes accessible in Free Fire MAX, and a majority of the game’s community wishes to acquire exclusive ones to boast to their friends. As time has passed, the developer has released several new ones via top-up events, collaboration events, etc.

After the recent Assassin’s Creed collab, a new emote titled Creed Slay has made its way into the game through a top-up event. Alongside it, users can also earn a Legendary Hunter’s Blade skin. They have to purchase a particular number of diamonds to get both for free.

Free Fire MAX: Obtain free Assassin’s Creed emote, Creed Slay

The event commenced recently (Image via Garena)
The top-up event for the Creed Slay emote began yesterday, 4 March, and will continue for a few more days until 9 March. Although gamers must pay for the diamonds, the rewards received are free as the items are technically a bonus for completing the purchase.

Here are the precise numbers of diamonds that players must purchase in Free Fire MAX to complete the event:

  • To get Hunter’s Blade: Purchase 200 diamonds in the game
  • To get Creed Slay: Purchase 500 diamonds in the game

Those interested in acquiring these two specific items can go ahead and fulfill the conditions.

Steps to purchase diamonds and complete the event

Step 1: Gamers should first visit the in-game top-up center of Free Fire and choose the required number of diamonds they wish to purchase.

Here are the various choices present:

  • 100 diamonds: ₹80
  • 310 diamonds: ₹250
  • 520 diamonds: ₹400
  • 1060 diamonds: ₹800
  • 2180 diamonds: ₹1600
  • 5600 diamonds: ₹4000

Step 2: As a next step, individuals can complete the payment using any option to get the in-game currency.

The in-game currency can then be purchased by the players (Image via Garena)
Step 3: Subsequently, users can visit the particular top-up event section within the game to claim the two rewards.

Alternatively, they can use top-up websites to acquire diamonds. Players should not miss this opportunity because collaboration-themed rewards do not return quickly.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
