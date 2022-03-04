Free Fire MAX unlimited diamond generators are fake and plugins may lead to an account ban

The Free Fire MAX community has a strong desire for exclusive items, including costumes, skins, and other cosmetics. Developers keep adding new ones, expanding the overall choices within the battle royale title.

Unfortunately, not everyone can afford to spend diamonds to obtain such items because they cost real money. Furthermore, individuals sometimes end up on the wrong path and resort to applications like unlimited diamond generators.

However, it is crucial to emphasize that all such generators are fake and do not function at all.

All the unlimited diamond generators for Free Fire MAX are fake

Several websites pretend to provide players with a diamond generator, claiming to generate an indefinite amount of diamonds. Before anyone even considers using them, they must remember that all of these tools are 100% fake and could result in a ban.

Many of these generators also require players to enter important login information, leading to the loss of their accounts. Some even ask gamers to download extra applications, posing a risk to the user's smartphone.

Also, as per Garena, using any such third-party program is considered cheating. Here's how they define such an act:

"Using any unauthorized third-party programs which are not released by Garena, modifying the game client, and/or playing in a modified game client in order to use functions that are non-existent on the official game."

Users must avoid cheating since it can lead to severe consequences. Additionally, given that Free Fire MAX is a server-based game, all data relating to the currencies are kept on the game's server rather than the client.

The only legitimate way to obtain diamonds may be to purchase them directly via official sources.

Garena could ban accounts for using such tools and programs

Garena has a stringent policy against cheaters and frequently punish users that are caught up in such activities. According to the official Anti-Hack FAQ of the game:

"Free Fire has a zero-tolerance policy against cheating. We will permanently ban their accounts used for cheating. Devices used for cheating will also be banned from playing Free Fire again using any other accounts."

In conclusion, diamond generators and all other illegal tools and programs must be avoided by players if they wish to enjoy the title.

