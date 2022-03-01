5 best ways to get Free Fire MAX diamonds for free in India

The value of diamonds in Free Fire MAX cannot be understated, and the premium in-game currency is needed by players for tons of different purposes within the game. However, they do necessitate the expenditure of real money on the part of the purchaser to receive them.

With a mass of the game’s community being free-to-play, they look for alternative ways to get the diamonds for free. There are a few legitimate ways they can incorporate.

Ways to Free Fire MAX diamonds for free (March 2022)

5) Custom Rooms

Custom Rooms can be tried as well (Image via YouTube)

Some of the Custom Rooms held by YouTubers feature diamonds as one of the rewards for the winners. As a result, participation in them emerges as one of the options for gamers to acquire the currency.

Alternatively, they can participate in giveaways that provide diamonds for free.

4) GPT Apps

There are countless GPT (GetPaidTo) apps available on the internet for gamers to use. Poll Pay and Easy Rewards are two common examples.

Individuals must essentially complete tasks such as surveys and other activities. Later, they will redeem free rewards such as gift cards and other items, which they may use to obtain diamonds in Free Fire MAX.

3) Booyah

Booyah can also be used (Image via Play Store)

Booyah is another excellent app for those seeking free diamonds and other rewards. The developers hold numerous events, and sometimes diamonds are among the prizes.

Consequently, users can download it and check out all the ongoing events. However, they should know that the Free Fire account must be linked to the app to get the rewards.

2) Redeem codes

Redemption site (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem codes are among the best methods by which players can get free items within the battle royale title. The in-game currency could be one of the rewards of a code.

Even if diamonds aren’t included in the redeem code, the other free rewards make it an attractive option. Players can find the latest ones here!

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards stands at the number one position and is the best option that gamers can try out. The application has been downloaded over 50 million times on the Google Play Store, and it only requires individuals to complete simple surveys in exchange for Play Credits.

In the future, once enough credits have been collected for a top-up, users can go ahead and buy diamonds.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

