5 rarest Free Fire Bundles in October 2021

Everyone is aware of the assortment of character bundles that Garena Free Fire has. These bundles are often available as a part of the Elite Pass, Lucky Royale, in the Free Fire store, or any special in-game event.

There are some Free Fire bundles that players can attain after grinding hard and completing missions, while most of them cost a fortune in terms of diamonds according to their in-game availability.

Hence, players can often spot character outfits that have become rare because of Free Fire’s price tag and attainability.

Note: This list is not in any particular order

Free Fire: Listing the rarest character bundles in the game right now

1) Hip Hop Bundle

Hip Hop Bundle (Image via Game Task/YT)

Hip Hop Bundle is one of the most popular and rarest bundles in Free Fire. It was a part of the Elite Pass in Season 2 and became an uncommon bundle after its first removal.

Because devs introduced the Hip Hop bundle a long time ago, mostly the old players own this stylish outfit.

2) Galaxy Dino Bundle

Blue Dino Bundle (Image via 2B Gamer/YT)

The Blue colored galaxy Dino Bundle was among the six Dino bundles (Dinosaur Suits) featured in a Free Fire Incubator. After devs removed the incubator, the Blue Dino bundle became one of the rarest due to its high price and unique design.

Blue Dino Bundle was available in the Free Fire store a few months back.

3) Sakura Bundle

Sakura Bundle on the right (Image via Garena)

Garena introduced the beautiful Sakura Bundle through the first season of Elite Pass, and it rapidly became a famous character outfit after that. The character bundle has made its appearance multiple times but has been a rare sight in the game.

4) Bunny Warrior Bundle

Bunny Warrior Bundle (Image via TG DADA)

Bunny Warrior is another eye-grabbing Free Fire character outfit that has been one of the most unique bundles. This outfit was a part of the Draw a Bunny event that granted a free turn to players daily to draw a bunny on the mirror. Players were able to claim the bundle after drawing an accurate representation of the bunny.

This is a reason behind the rare status of the Bunny Warrior bundle. It returned in the game through the Legacy Returns event and was also available in Garena Free Fire’s store on multiple occasions.

5) Green Criminal Bundle

Green Criminal Bundle (Image via Pro Nation/YT)

Green Criminal is arguably the rarest Free Fire bundle as it was claimed by a small chunk of players when it was introduced in-game. Green Criminal is not available in the Free Fire store.

Still, a few months back, Garena re-introduced the bundle in the Redeem section. Players had to redeem it with the “Lucky Stars”.

Disclaimer: The rarity of these outfits is listed according to widespread speculation and discussion in the Free Fire community. The bundles listed here may or may not be rare for all players.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far