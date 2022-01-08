5 rarest Free Fire emotes as of January 2022

The success of Garena Free Fire has been nothing short of sensational, and the numbers are still soaring. The rise of the game has been accompanied by the increase in popularity of the in-game items.

Players often pay hundreds of diamonds to acquire such famous in-game collectibles.

Emotes are among the most popular items in Free Fire that boast a different fanbase. They often serve as a mode of expression, primarily celebration, during matches.

Users can either buy emotes from the store or wait for the arrival of Legendary variants through special events and related activities. Also, plenty of emotes have become rare in the game because of their unpopularity/unavailability.

Garena Free Fire emotes

The emotes below are the rarest items in the game right now that gamers can consider unlocking:

1) Kongfu

Description:

"Pow! Pow! Bam!"

The Kongfu emote was inspired by real-life nunchuck moves. The animation resembles the moves popularized by the martial arts legend Bruce Lee. Users can acquire it through the store for 399 diamonds.

2) Challenge On

Description:

"My dance looks funny? Nope. It's all in the music!"

Challenge On is another rare emote available in the game that shows the character dancing in slow-motion. The moves seem pretty unique, which makes it emote a must-have by paying just 399 diamonds in Free Fire.

3) Moon Flip

Description:

"Watch my moon kick!"

Moon Flip is one of the most stylish emotes in-game right now, and the character executes a somersault, a treat for the eyes. It is available in the Free Fire store for 399 diamonds.

4) Shattered Reality

Description:

"Powerful even in virtual reality."

Available through the New Age Top-Up event as a free reward for a 500-diamond top-up, the Shattered Reality emote is quite impressive due to its animation. It features the character navigating something on a holographic map and then shattering it into pieces with one punch.

5) Bhangra

Description:

"Let's get some energy going."

Bhangra is another great celebratory emote that gamers can consider purchasing by paying 399 diamonds in the Free Fire store. The emote showcases some moves from the world-famous Punjabi folk dance of the same name.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer