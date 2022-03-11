5 rarest Free Fire MAX bundles like Criminal Bundle in March 2022

In Garena Free Fire MAX, character bundles are among the most sought-after collectibles alongside gloo wall skins and emotes. One can acquire such coveted items in the game using diamonds in the in-game shop, Diamond Royale, top-up section, redeem codes, and other events.

Free Fire MAX boasts a long lineup of character bundles that vary in design, theme, colors, and more features. One can use different outfits to customize their characters' looks as per their preference. Some of these outfit sets have attained a staggering fanbase in the game.

One such wildly popular character bundle is "Criminal," which has received the love of many fans while also being a rare collectible. Criminal bundles were introduced in the original game in multiple colors and featured the characters donning a clown mask.

The Criminal bundles are rare and don't arrive in the game frequently. Many other outfit sets boast similar popularity and rarity: therefore, gamers can also keep an eye on their arrival in Free Fire MAX.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Top five outfit sets like Criminal bundle that players should keep their eyes on in March 2022

1) Goldom Ghost bundle

Goldom Ghost is one of the four bundles that players can claim through the current Incubator in the game. All bundles are pretty impressive with their VFX design, but the Goldom Ghost is the best among them.

The gold-colored outfit set is also quite costly in comparison to other bundles. Hence, users need to pay more to get the materials required to unlock the Goldom Ghost bundle.

Other variants of the Goldom Ghost bundle include:

Mercure Wraith Bundle

Titanium Phantom Bundle

Iron Fiend Bundle

2) Forsaken Brotherhood bundle

Garena's collab with Assasin's Creed is one of the main events that are going on in the game. The new collaborative event has introduced a special dedicated Lucky Royale section which will go offline after March 11, 2022.

In Assassin's Creed Royale, players need to pay for the spins to get several rewards, including the Forsaken Brotherhood bundle. The Assassin's Creed-themed outfit set also has a special emote alongside a hoodie like Criminal bundles.

3) Cobra Rage bundle

Cobra Rage bundle has been one of the best outfit sets that Garena has ever introduced in the game. The bundle came with four different variants with impressive cobra special effects around the character. In addition to that, the bundle also came with four variants when it was introduced in February 2021.

4) Dino bundles

Like Criminal bundle, Dino outfits also came as a single outfit set with multiple variants. Six options with different colors and themes were a part of Dino Incubator in January 2020. Upon removal, all bundles became one of the most popular series of bundles in Free Fire MAX and its original variant.

5) Papercut bundles

Four Papercut bundles were a part of Safari Riot Incubator in May 2021 that flaunted unique designs that were never seen in Free Fire MAX. The cardboard-like design was available in Zebra, Tiger, Gators, and Grizzly variants.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and purely reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul