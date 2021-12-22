5 rarest Garena Free Fire bundles of 2021

The developers, Garena, consistently introduce plenty of accessories and gear to Free Fire. Most such items arrive on special occasions via events, be it a festive season or a collaboration.

There are plenty of items with temporary availability that go out of stock after the special event culminates. Many such accessories become rare over time, as only a small section of players own them. Garena introduced many items in 2021 that became rare. Similarly, some Free Fire bundles have become the rarest of all and were introduced earlier this year.

.Garena Free Fire: Top five outfit sets that became rare in 2021

1) Cyber Bunny bundle

This futuristic-looking bundle seemed pretty unique in Free Fire and was introduced in April. The Cyber Bunny bundle was a part of the Treasure Vault event available from 2 April to 3 April.

The colorful outfit set with bunny ears seemed pretty delightful to the eyes. However, the bundle became rare after its removal, as only a few users unlocked it.

Cyber Bunny bundle has the following items:

Cyber Bunny (Head)

Cyber Bunny (Mask)

Cyber Bunny (Top)

Cyber Bunny (Bottom)

Cyber Bunny (Shoes)

2) Masked Warlord bundle

Masked Warlord bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Masked Warlord is one of the most recent items part of a special event and quickly became rare. Garena introduced the bundle through the Faded Wheel during Free Fire's Booyah Day festival.

The rare bundle was available until 28 November and was removed afterward. However, the outfit set didn't get the attention it deserved and was claimed by a smaller number of players.

The items of the Masked Warlord bundle are as follows:

Masked Warlord (Top)

Masked Warlord (Bottom)

Masked Warlord (Shoes)

Masked Warlord (Head)

Masked Warlord (Mask)

3) Cobra Rage bundle

It is unusual to see a popular item becoming rare in Free Fire. However, it was the case with the Cobra Rage bundle that became wildly popular upon arrival in-game.

The famous bundle had four variants and unique emotes, making Cobra Rage a special outfit set. Moreover, its VFX was also visually appealing. However, Cobra Rage was removed soon and didn't return.

The rare bundle has the following items:

Cobra Rage (Head)

Cobra Rage (Mask)

Cobra Rage (Top)

Cobra Rage (Bottom)

Cobra Rage (Shoes)

4) Verdict Ironface bundle

Verdict Ironface made its way to the game through Diamond Royale in March. It was available for a limited time and soon was removed from the Lucky Royale section only to return through Magic Cube in the store.

It is currently available in the store with its male counterpart, Judgement Ironface, but has been claimed by a low number of users. Hence, Verdict Ironface is rarely seen in Garena Free Fire.

This bundle's constituents are given below:

Verdict Ironface (Top)

Verdict Ironface (Bottom)

Verdict Ironface (Shoes)

Verdict Ironface (Mask)

Verdict Ironface (Head)

5) Papercut bundles

May 2021 saw the arrival of a brand new Incubator titled Safari Riot. It brought four new bundles that were pretty unique with their design and were liked by many users.

These bundles were called Papercut outfit sets with four variations — Gators, Zebra, Tiger, and Grizzly. Their cardboard design was pretty unique, but only a limited number of users owned it.

Here are the items featured in Papercut bundles:

Papercut (Top)

Papercut (Bottom)

Papercut (Shoes)

Papercut (Mask)

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer