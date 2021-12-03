5 best Free Fire Magic Cube bundles to get in December 2021

Bundles are an essential aspect of the Garena Free Fire. Users often pay hundreds of diamonds to get the most visually appealing ones. These are generally available in Luck Royale, events, or directly within the store.

One of the alternatives with the players is to exchange the Magic Cube through the redeem section of the store. However, obtaining a Magic Cube is by no means easy, considering the need for 100 fragments.

The developers have recently refreshed the Magic Cube bundles within the store, offering various outfits within the game.

Note: The list of best bundles provided below is based on the writer’s opinion and is in no order.

Best Free Fire Magic Cube Bundle in December 2021

Here are the best Magic Cube Bundles available on Free Fire in December 2021:

5) Beast-Arm Clone Bundle

Beast-Arm Clone Bundle was added in November 2020 (Image via Free Fire)

The Beast-Arm Clone Bundle takes the fifth spot on the list and was part of Diamond Royale about a year back in November 2020. It was incorporated just after the conclusion of the Beast-Arm Mutant. The bundle packs fiery eyes, which gives it a ferocious appearance.

Besides this, a mutated arm has been bonded to the natural body, which enhances its overall appeal. It includes the following:

Beast-Arm Clone (Top)

Beast-Arm Clone (Bottom)

Beast-Arm Clone (Shoes)

Beast-Arm Clone (Head)

Beast-Arm Clone (Facepaint)

4) Judgement Ironface Bundle

The golden mask is the main attaction (Image via Free Fire)

The Judgment Ironface Bundle was released earlier this year in February and has a similar themed female variant called the Verdict Ironface Bundle. One of the key elements of this bundle is its golden color mask which has purple effects that give an unrelenting appearance.

The black and gold top and bottom provide a distinct aesthetic that some players might prefer. The items in this set are:

Judgement Ironface (Top)

Judgement Ironface (Bottom)

Judgement Ironface (Shoes)

Judgement Ironface (Mask)

Judgement Ironface (Head)

3) Crazy Panda Bundle

Crazy Panda is one of the oldest bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Crazy Panda was a reward from one of the first few Diamond Royales in Free Fire and thus potentially among the oldest items obtainable within the game. The black and white panda themed outfit is a female bundle and was previously utilized by some of the content creators.

Unlike any other bundle on this list, Crazy Panda can only be equipped all at once. Therefore, it might be one of the reasons behind why many users might not prefer attaining it.

2) Ice Age Bundle

The Ice Age bundle (Image via Free Fire)

The Ice Age Bundle is currently one of the oldest available in the Magic Cube at present. It was introduced in late 2018 and quickly became a favorite among gamers. The Magic Cube Store has been offering it sporadically for some time now.

As the name implies, the Ice Age Bundle is a male outfit with an animal skull on the face and shoulder. These two elements provide a fierce appearance to the users. It includes the following:

Ice Age (Head)

Ice Age (Top)

Ice Age (Bottom)

Ice Age (Shoes)

1) Wildfire Vagabond Bundle

The cowboy themed bundle (Image via Free Fire)

The Wildfire Vagabond Bundle was initially released in Free Fire in May 2021 as part of Diamond Royale. The cowboy-themed outfit, along with a wide-brimmed hat, makes this one of the most visually appealing choices in the store at the moment.

The bandana scarf is one of the most attractive items and can be equipped with other outfits. The components of the bundle are:

Wildfire Vagabond (Top)

Wildfire Vagabond (Bottom)

Wildfire Vagabond (Shoes)

Wildfire Vagabond (Mask)

Wildfire Vagabond (Head)

