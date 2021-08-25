5 things to avoid in Free Fire while playing with random teammates

Playing with an organized squad is a fun way to experience Free Fire. Every player knows exactly what to do, and completing matches to secure a Booyah becomes easy thanks to teamwork and coordination.

However, not every squad-based match goes according to plan when playing with random teammates. From lack of communication to ego issues, there are several problems that players will face during a match.

While most of these problems cannot be solved when playing with a random squad, there are a few things that can be avoided to ensure maximum time spent alive in-game.

Top 5 things players should avoid while playing with a random squad in Free Fire

5) Don't rush at enemy players

When playing with a random squad in Free Fire, rushing at an enemy will not end well. This is because some players will just not help their teammates. Meanwhile, others simply don't know what to do in such a situation.

In fact, unless the enemy team has been spotted and other teammates open fire upon them, rushing into combat should be avoided. This will save players from being knocked down or eliminated.

4) Avoid planning complex strategies

Planning complex strategies with random teammates will end in disaster. This can be due to a lack of communication, disagreement on a plan, or a general disregard towards teamwork.

The best strategy to employ when playing with random players is to simply mark locations on the map and move towards them. Trying to execute anything more complex without coordination will end in the team being separated and eliminated.

3) Don't let random players drive vehicles

Almost every player who has played with a random team in Free Fire has experienced the moment when a teammate who is driving crashes the vehicle or drives it straight into an ambush.

Letting random players drive with the full squad in the vehicle is a bad decision. It's better to find another vehicle and follow or walk to the destination. Either way, it should be safer than sitting in a vehicle with a random player behind the wheel.

2) Avoid looting in the open

One of the main drawbacks of playing with random players in Free Fire is the fact that they don't provide cover or support to teammates who are looting or trying to gear up.

Players should avoid looting in the open and should always try to loot within structures. This is because random teammates rarely ever call out or mark enemies nearby. They will either ignore the enemy or simply loot and run about without concern.

1) Don't share loot

The golden rule when playing with random players in Free Fire is never to share good weapons if there's no extra loot lying about. While giving ammo and medkits is okay to an extent, players should never give up top-tier weapons.

Random players often state that they can shoot better with a certain weapon, but most of the time, they end up getting eliminated. This becomes an issue for two reasons. Firstly, the weapon can now be used by the enemy. Secondly, the player is left without a good primary weapon to use.

