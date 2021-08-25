Obit Official’s Free Fire ID, stats, guild, monthly income, channel views, and more details

Obit Official is a famous Indonesian content creator whose videos are primarily related to Garena Free Fire. He has gradually grown to fame and has amassed an incredible subscriber count of around 941K. On top of this, he has a total of 109.10 million views.

The YouTuber also has another channel named Obit, where there are around 2.81 million subscribers and 812.39 million views. Here’s an overview of Obit Official’s Free Fire ID and other details.

Obit Official’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 10044368.

Lifetime stats

Here are the all-time statistics of Obit Official (Image via Free Fire)

Obit Official has competed in 356 squad games in Free Fire and has outclassed his enemies in 49, which leads to a win percentage of 13.76%. He has 682 kills in this mode at a K/D ratio of 2.22.

The popular figure has made 945 appearances in the duo mode and has come out on top on 103 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 10.89%. In these matches, he has 1920 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 2.28.

The streamer has also featured in 270 solo games and has remained unbeaten on 34 occasions, retaining a win ratio of 12.59%. He has accumulated 784 frags, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.32.

Ranked stats

Obit Official hasn’t played a lot of ranked matches (Image via Free Fire)

The internet star has participated in two squad matches in the current ranked season and has bagged nine kills for a K/D ratio of 4.50.

The content creator has played 16 solo games and has two first-place finishes, converting to a win rate of 12.50%. He has notched 47 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.36.

Note: Obit Official’s Free Fire stats were recorded when writing the article and are subject to change.

Guild

Guild of Obit Official (Image via Free Fire)

Obit Official is the leader of the SIVC guild, whose ID is 60851131.

Monthly income

Income and other details of the content creator (Image via Free Fire)

As per the estimates on Social Blade, the monthly income of Obit Official from his channel is between $1.6K and $25.7K.

YouTube channel

Obit Official presently has 147 videos on his YouTube channel, and the most viewed one has 2.5 million views. In the previous 30 days, he has garnered 30K subscribers and 6.43 million views.

Gaming Aura reveals Free Fire Max pre-registration release date. Check here!

Edited by Ravi Iyer