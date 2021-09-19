5 tips for Free Fire players to maintain a good win ratio while pushing rank

Winning a game in the Garena Free Fire is quite a daunting task. Gamers need to face extreme challenges throughout the match to be the last man/team standing.

Getting a Booyah in Free Fire requires gamers to be on top of their skills and precision and have perfect gameplay. Maintaining a good win ratio while pushing rank is quite challenging but not at all impossible.

Free Fire: Tips to maintain a good win ratio in the game

1) Figure out a proper drop location

Selecting a proper drop location in Free Fire is the first step towards securing a safe position in the game.

Gamers need to avoid dropping into POIs that are notoriously popular for their intense actions. Engaging in combat right after landing at a spot increases the chances of being eliminated early without having a shot at winning the game.

Gamers should always drop into a location away from the flight path. This will give them a chance to loot safely and prepare themselves for the journey.

2) Avoid unnecessary fights

Engaging in unnecessary fights heavily impacts gamers' performance and increases their chances of being eliminated in the game.

Gamers should beware of their surroundings and avoid getting into unnecessary fights. This will increase their survival chances as well as sustain their health and ammunition.

3) Have a proper strategy

Having a perfect gaming strategy comes a long way to influence the performance of gamers. One of the biggest mistakes gamers commit is dropping onto the island without any proper planning and execution.

Gamers should always plan and strategize their course of action early in the game to fetch good results and win a game in Free Fire to increase their win percentage while ranking up.

4) Get to the safe zone

Staying away from the safe zone is a hindrance as gamers need to dash before the shrinking safe zone takes over. However, running into the safe zone comes with various challenges as enemies often position themselves at the edge of the circle and shoot at gamers who are rushing inwards.

Gamers should always stay low and keep an eye on the periphery for potential targets and move into the safe zone of Free Fire. This will help them survive longer and increase their win percentage.

5) Maintain silence in the last zone

In the last zone of Free Fire, a handful of gamers are scattered within a small zone. Therefore, gamers who want to win the game should stay hidden behind a proper cover and maintain complete silence throughout.

Making any kind of sound will expose the position of the gamer, making him vulnerable to ambush. Therefore, staying incognito is advisable to increase their win percentage while pushing rank in Free Fire.

