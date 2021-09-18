5 tips to improve sniping with AWM in Free Fire

Although there are currently three sniper rifles in Free Fire, the best one among them is undoubtedly the AWM. With the highest reload speed and range, this weapon in the hands of a good player is lethal.

While some gamers are naturally good, others will need a bit of help to improve. The best way to enhance sniping using the AWM would be to practice in-game. However, there are a few tips that they should follow to make the task easier.

Five best tips to enhance sniping with AWM in Free Fire

5) Add a silencer attachment

One of the best features about the AWM in Free Fire is that users can attach a silencer to the weapon. While many prefer a muzzle attachment for extra damage, there are several perks to using a silencer.

For starters, using a silencer allows players to fire without the worry of being spotted on the minimap by opponents. This will give them more freedom to shoot freely. Additionally, using a silencer will allow gamers to shoot at enemies without revealing the direction of fire.

4) Use double AWM

While using an AWM in Free Fire is lethal enough, players who can master using double AWMs will be unstoppable during a match. Although this technique will require some finesse and skill, it's not too difficult to learn.

The only downside to this technique is that after a while, it can get repetitive and boring. However, that shouldn't be an issue for those looking to get as many eliminations as possible.

3) Select characters that help with sniping

To master sniping in Free Fire using the AWM, players should use characters who complement the weapon and increase its lethality in combat. This will not only improve the weapon's combat capability but also make it easier for players to get eliminations quickly.

Characters like Laura and Maro are excellent at long-range combat, as their abilities are focused on improved accuracy and increased damage over such a range. Although it may take some time to level up the skill to maximum efficiency, even at low levels, these skills can shift the tide of battle to favorable outcomes.

2) Increase sensitivity to perfect aiming down sight

Although aiming down sight can become an issue for beginners in Free Fire, learning how to master this technique and perfect it will help players land every shot on target.

When it comes to AWMs in-game, gamers should always keep AWM Scope sensitivity high during the learning stages. It will allow them to quickly pan their weapons and track targets to shoot.

Once a better understanding of the weapon has been established, players can adjust the sensitivity to suit the playstyle.

1) Use the emote button as a crosshair

Although the emote button in Free Fire is used to emote, gamers can use it for other purposes. With practice and perfect placement, the button can be used as a fixed crosshair in hip fire mode.

To do this, players need to go to controls, select the custom HUD option, and drag the emote button to the center of the screen. Once done, it will have to be resized to 15% or 20%.

This will make it much easier for users to acquire targets faster without always relying on aiming down sight.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinions of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer