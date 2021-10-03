5 tips to reach Heroic tier easily in Free Fire MAX

Ranking up in Garena Free Fire MAX is not an easy task and can be considered an achievement due to sheer competitiveness within the game. The difficulty level keeps on increasing whenever players try to maximize their tiers in the ranked matches.

The Heroic tier is among the toughest ones to reach in Free Fire MAX and deserves much grinding. Players need to strategize their playstyle before each game to get better results. Certain aspects like landing, weapon choice, character, etc., affect the course of a match.

Free Fire MAX: How can players reach the Heroic tier rapidly

1) Choice of character

Character choice is crucial in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The most crucial choice to make in Free Fire MAX is that of the character. Players should go for a character that suits their gameplay, whether defensive or attacking. They should refrain from going for the popular ones and make the decision themselves.

A character like Alok is team support, while a character like Chrono is a lone warrior. Therefore, the choice should be based on the role in the team or the solo playstyle.

2) Know the landing spots

Beginners should go for safer landing sports (Image via Free Fire MAX)

There are specific drop points in different maps of Free Fire MAX that are considered relatively safer ones. Hence, beginners need to figure out the engagement of players at other landing spots.

A safer landing spot suits the beginners, but as they gain experience, they can transition to a drop point with intermediate difficulty for better loot and easy kills.

3) Focus on loot early in the game

The primary focus needs to be on looting (Image via Free Fire MAX)

The primary focus of players should be on finding enough loot and getting decent weapons. Once gamers are well-equipped with items like medical equipment and a good set of weapons, they can move on to hunting for kills.

A good gun combination is helpful for either rushing the enemies or defending against the same. Hence, the choice should be wiser considering the range, damage, stability, and ammo capacity of weapons.

4) Play safe and keep an eye on enemies

Always look for cover in a match (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Gamers, especially the newbies, should hold back and refrain from rushing needlessly. They can find a good cover or high ground to observe their environment and spot enemies.

They should wait for an excellent opportunity to rush and cash in as soon as the opponents are vulnerable enough.

5) Survive and get the Booyah

Players should use health equipment continuously (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Attaining a Booyah by surviving throughout the game is essential to rank up as a victory gets the most ranking points in Free Fire MAX. Players should keep themselves fully healed and use a vehicle to keep moving to the safe zone.

They should use their full attacking potential in the last stages of a match for better results.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

