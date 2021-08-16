5 most underrated pets in Free Fire in August 2021

Pets are a unique feature that Free Fire offers. Players can choose a companion for their characters from the store. Most of these in-game companions have special skills from which users can reap benefits.

Different pets have distinct features that suit various situations and strategies. For example, a pet like Falco helps land quickly in the battleground while a companion like Detective Panda helps in HP regeneration after kills.

Many Free Fire pets are underrated and often overlooked by gamers.

Free Fire: Five most underappreciated pets in Free Fire

5) Night Panther

Night Panther (Image via Free Fire)

Night Panther's skill is called Weight Training, which is helpful regarding the inventory space. It can increase the players' inventory space by 15 at the initial level, while at skill level three, the space expansion is up to 45.

4) Poring

Poring (Image via Free Fire)

Stitch and Patch is Poring's skill, which helps increase helmet and armor durability by one every three seconds. At the first level, Poring works for the protection of level 1 armor and helmets. At the third skill level, it protects level 3 armor and helmet.

3) Shiba

Shiba (Image via Free Fire)

This pet is inspired by an actual dog breed, Shiba Inu, which recently shot to fame due to memes. Shiba has an ability named Mushroom Sense which assists players in finding nearby mushrooms.

Shiba's ability marks one nearby mushroom on the map every 180 seconds, lasting for 30 seconds. Hence, many players skip Shiba due to its somewhat pointless mushroom-finding capabilities.

2) Moony

Moony (Image via Free Fire)

Moony's Paranormal Protection skill helps reduce damage accumulation whenever the user engages in any interaction countdown like repairing, using a medkit, etc.

At level one, the decrease in damage is 20%, while at the skill's third level, it decreases to 35%.

1) Spirit Fox

Spirit Fox (Image via Free Fire)

Spirit Fox is among the most underrated pets in Free Fire. Its ability, Well Fed, helps in HP restoration whenever players use a health pack. At Well Fed's level one, the pet restores four additional HP.

Players can improve the HP restoration to 10 with skill level three (pet level seven).

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

