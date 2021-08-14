5 best Free Fire pets in August 2021

There are distinct features in Free Fire that make it unique in the battle royale genre. One such feature is an in-game companion known as a pet. Gamers can use them with their characters on the battlefield to gain a tactical advantage over opponents.

Much like characters, Garena keeps expanding the line-up of pets. Hence, there are various options to choose from, and with the OB29 update, the developers added a new pet, Sensei Tig.

Free Fire pets: What are the best options in the game

5) Detective Panda

Detective Panda restores HP with each kill (Image via Free Fire)

Detective Panda's skill, Panda's Blessings, helps restore HP with each kill. At the first level, it assists gamers in restoring four HP per kill.

The HP restoration can further be increased to 10 per kill at skill level 3.

4) Falco

Falco helps land quickly (Image via Free Fire)

Falco provides an in-game advantage of early landing, giving players an edge over opponents in the early game. Skyline Spree enhances the gliding speed by 15% at the base level, while the diving speed after the parachute opens also increases by 25%.

Gliding and diving speeds receive a buff by 45% and 50% at the maximum skill level. However, Falco is only helpful in Classic Battle Royale games.

3) Ottero

Ottero makes healing more valuable (Image via Free Fire)

Ottero's Double Blubber enables an EP gain whenever players use healing equipment. This EP gain in Free Fire further converts into HP over time.

At level 1, the EP gain is 35% of recovered HP, while at level 3, the EP gain shoots up to 65% of HP recovery.

2) Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor is a defensive stalwart (Image via Free Fire)

In Free Fire, gloo walls play a crucial role while defending, and gamers can deploy these defensive shields using gloo wall grenades. However, the unavailability of these items can cost them heavily in a game.

Mr. Waggor resolves the problem as its Smooth Gloo ability can produce one gloo wall grenade every 120 seconds. The duration can further be snipped by 20 seconds at level 3.

1) Beaston

Beaston makes throwables more potent (Image via Free Fire)

Helping Hands increases the range of throwables like gloo walls, flashbangs, smokes, and explosive grenades. At level 1 of Beaston's skill, the increase is 10%, further upscaled to 30% at level 3.

Beaston helps improve the efficiency of throwables while also providing a better chance while rushing at enemies using gloo walls.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer