5 best Free Fire pets to pair with Chrono in August 2021

Free Fire provides an option for players to have in-game companions for their characters. These adorable character companions are often referred to as pets.

Pets are much more worthy than character cosmetics as they ensure certain tactical advantages in a Free Fire match. All of them have unique capabilities that pay off in different situations.

This article will list the top five pets that players can pair with Chrono, one of the popular Free Fire characters.

Pets in Free Fire: What are the best pets to pair with Chrono

5) Falco

Falco (Image via Free Fire)

Falco is a great choice for a Classic Free Fire game because it provides a landing advantage. Falco has a skill called "Skyline Spree" that aids in diving and gliding. Gamers get an increase in gliding speed by 15% and a 25% buff in diving speed after the parachute opens.

This skill can provide an early landing advantage to a whole squad. However, players should refrain from using Falco in Clash Squad mode because Falco will be useless in that mode.

4) Dreki

Dreki (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono is a great character for rushing, and most of the time, encounters with him prove to be fatal for opponents. However, there are situations when opponents take damage, after which they manage to retreat or hide while using medical equipment.

Dreki’s Dragon Glare ensures that players spot one such enemy who is using medikits within a 10m range. Although this skill lasts for just three seconds, players can improve its duration and range with level-ups.

3) Ottero

Ottero (Image via Free Fire)

In Free Fire, players are constantly under fire from enemies during fights, and a character like Chrono doesn’t have a HP-related ability. Hence, this can become a major drawback during fights when players require extra EP or HP.

Ottero, with its "Double Blubber" skill, ensures that players gain EP whenever they gain HP using healing equipment. At level one, the EP gain is 35% of HP, which jumps to 65% gain when the pet is at level three.

2) Detective Panda

Detective Panda (Image via Free Fire)

The adorable panda is an excellent choice for a pet which provides an advantage after players execute their enemy. Each kill ensures a four-HP gain which is helpful, especially for a character like Chrono, who is mainly used when rushing.

Detective Panda’s skill “Panda’s Blessings” can be upgraded to restore 10 HP per kill at level three.

1) Rockie

Rockie (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono has a long CD period which is another drawback of the popular Free Fire character. Gamers can pair Chrono with Rockie to decrease the former’s CD. Rockie’s "Stay Chill" skill at base level can decrease as much as 6% of CD, while at max level, the CD is slashed by 15%.

Disclaimer: Choosing a pet to pair with a Free Fire character ultimately depends on the player's playing style and priorities. This list solely reflects the author's opinion about the generalized way of choosing the best pets.

Edited by Siddharth Satish