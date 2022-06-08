5 most useful character abilities in Free Fire MAX after OB34 update

Characters have become crucial for a player's game plan in Garena Free Fire MAX, especially when they maximize their tiers in the ranked mode. Character abilities don't affect the lower ranks, but when users reach the Heroic or Grandmaster levels, the skills usually become necessary to get the Booyah.

Gamers can outperform their enemies without breaking sweat if they equip a useful character ability and showcase a decent skill-set. In Free Fire MAX, sills are categorized into two types — passive and active. This is based on the activation mode, with the latter being manual and passive being automatic.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the author's personal views, and the characters in the following list are not listed in any particular order.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Most helpful character abilities after the OB34 update

The most useful character abilities in Garena Free Fire MAX after the OB34 update are listed as follows:

1) Xtreme Encounter (Xayne)

Damage increase (first level) - 100%

Cooldown (fist level) - 150 seconds

The first character ability on this list is Xtreme Encounter, which suits multiple combat situations. Xayne's active skill grants an HP boost of 100 points to users that stays for six seconds.

During the activation, they can also witness an increase in the damage dealing capability to gloo walls by 100%. After the six seconds end, Xtreme Encounter takes 150 seconds to recharge.

Despite having a small duration and a relatively high cooldown time, Xayne is still one of the best female characters in Free Fire MAX.

2) Camouflage (Wukong)

Duration (first level) - 10 seconds

CD (first level) - 300 seconds

Wukong's Camouflage is a unique ability in Garena Free Fire and its MAX variant. This active skill allows gamers to transform into a bush and move on the battlefield with a 10% decrease in movement speed.

The effects of Camouflage stay for 10 seconds, during which they can return to the Monkey King form after firing their guns. Thus, Camouflage is pretty helpful for players to execute sneak attacks on vulnerable opponents.

The only demerit of Wukong's active ability is the humongous cooldown time of 300 seconds at the lowest level.

3) Drop the Beat (Alok)

Duration (first level) - 10 seconds

Movement speed (first level) - 10%

CD (first level) - 70 seconds

One of the most popular characters in Garena Free Fire MAX, Alok grants a movement speed increase to gamers by a significant amount. In various scenarios, they can employ the buff in agility to get a strategic edge over enemies.

Furthermore, Drop the Beat provides an HP recovery to users. They can claim five HP per second when not using Alok's movement speed increase, as both effects do not stack, and it lasts for five seconds.

However, the ability has seen a nerf via the OB34 update as it now has variable cooldowns (70 seconds at first level).

4) Sustained Raids (Jota)

HP gain via a knockdown (first level) - 10%

Jota is one of the most overpowered passive ability characters with a skill named Sustained Raids. He received an ability rework in the OB29 update, and after the optimization, Sustained Raids has become an excellent skill for aggressive playstyle.

Using Jota's passive ability, players can get an HP gain every time they hit opponents with a gun. The amount of recovery is unspecified, but individuals can claim 10% of max HP if they can knock down an enemy.

5) Master of All (K)

'Psychology mode' duration (first level) - 2.2 seconds

Max EP (first level) - 150 points

Master of All, K's active ability is another impressive choice in Free Fire MAX due to its benefits in multiple gameplans. The skill grants an increase in the max EP (capacity bar). Moreover, Master of All has the following sub-modes:

Jiu-jitsu mode: Grants allies an enhanced EP to HP conversion rate five times if they remain within K's six-meter radius. Psychology mode: Provides an EP gain to the gamers after every 2.2-second interval.

All these characters cost hundreds of diamonds, but users can use the LINK system to unlock each one of them for free.

