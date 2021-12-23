5 ways to get free diamonds for Free Fire Elite Pass Season 44

Elite Pass is an essential aspect of Free Fire, and users may earn various rewards through it. Every month, a new pass is made available, and the next one, Season 44, will begin on the first of January.

However, if players wish to receive premium items from it, they would have to spend diamonds to purchase the pass. Since it is not practical for everyone to pay real money for the in-game currency, they turn to alternative methods of obtaining diamonds for free.

Note: This list is in no particular order, and it solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Methods to obtain free diamonds for Free Fire Elite Pass Season 44

5) GPT apps and websites

There are a variety of GPT apps and websites available on the internet that gamers may utilize. The most popular options available include Swagbucks and Poll Pay.

Players must complete tasks such as surveys and others to get compensated. Later, they will become eligible to cash out their earnings using any of the options that are accessible to them.

4) Custom Rooms

Custom Rooms (Image via YouTube)

Custom Rooms also emerge as one of the methods through which users stand a chance to receive various rewards, which sometimes include diamonds or the Elite Pass. These are typically held by the Free Fire YouTubers. As a result, participating in them can be another option for players.

3) Redeem codes

Redeem codes can also be used (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem codes are one of the primary methods for individuals to get their hands on free rewards in Free Fire. These are released by the developers and are only functional on the specific server for which they were made available. Diamonds may also be part of the rewards that can be gained from a redeem code.

2) Booyah

Booyah (Image via Google Play Store)

The Booyah application features several events like watch-to-win and more. It is yet another fantastic method for those who want to obtain free diamonds in Free Fire.

Participating in the events could allow players to get a variety of free rewards. However, they must link their Free Fire account to the app for the same to be possible.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is by far the most effective approach. The first step in the process would be to fill out questions and create their profiles.

Also Read Article Continues below

After that, users should answer surveys to get Google Play Credits. These may then be used to buy diamonds in Free Fire.

Edited by Shaheen Banu